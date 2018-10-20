Knut Bjorndal is the new mayor of Port Edward

District of Port Edward candidates at the all-candidates forum. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Knut Bjorndal is set to be the new mayor of Port Edward.

By 10 votes, he removed Dave MacDonald from his long-time position as mayor.

In the 2014 election, Dave MacDonald was re-elected to be mayor of Port Edward with 74 per cent of the votes.

Voter turnout of in Port Edward for the 2014 was estimated at 62.8 per cent, according to CivicInfoBC.

In 2014, Dan Franzen received the highest number of votes, with 152 out of 258.

Port Edward councillor candidates

James Brown [incumbent] – 175

Dan Franzen [incumbent] -175

Murray Kristoff – 168

Christine MacKenzie [incumbent] -143

Grant Moore [incumbent] – 125

