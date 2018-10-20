Knut Bjorndal is the new mayor of Port Edward

Knut Bjorndal is set to be the new mayor of Port Edward.
By 10 votes, he removed Dave MacDonald from his long-time position as mayor.
In the 2014 election, Dave MacDonald was re-elected to be mayor of Port Edward with 74 per cent of the votes.
Voter turnout of in Port Edward for the 2014 was estimated at 62.8 per cent, according to CivicInfoBC.
In 2014, Dan Franzen received the highest number of votes, with 152 out of 258.
Port Edward councillor candidates
James Brown [incumbent] – 175
Dan Franzen [incumbent] -175
Murray Kristoff – 168
Christine MacKenzie [incumbent] -143
Grant Moore [incumbent] – 125
