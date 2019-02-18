CityWest announces fibre-to-the-home expansion plans

CityWest plans to provide service to half the city by the end of 2018

CityWest announced plans to further expand its fibre-to-the-home service in Prince Rupert.

In a Feb. 15 press release, the northwest communications company outlined its plans to bring fibre services to half of the homes in Prince Rupert.

“Our amazing employees have been hard at work over the last year building out state-of-the-art fibre plant in Prince Rupert,” said CityWest CEO Chris Marrett. “And we’re all very proud that by the end of this year, almost half the households in town will be able to access fibre-to-the-home services.”

The $10 million fibre-to-the-home project was announced in May 2017, began in 2018 with installs in June.

The project is expected to take approximately 5 years to complete.

