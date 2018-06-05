Fibre technology now available to 150 homes in Prince Rupert

More than 150 customers in Prince Rupert are now hooked up with the latest fibre-to-the-home services as CityWest has completed the first phase in its $10-million project.

The project was announced last spring, and CityWest began installing the fibre-optic cable technology in February starting from the east end of town, near Seal Cove. In a press release, one of the first customers, Tyler Portelance spoke about how the switch has changed his home network.

“We didn’t have many issues before getting fibre, but we have seen a difference with not being bogged down with multiple devices on our home network,” he said in the release. “And the install process was great – the tech was very professional, and he even played with my kids when they were bugging him.”

Phase 1 was completed by the end of May, and Phase 2 is ready for installs on June 18.

“That CityWest is undertaking such a tremendous project in our own backyard really shows how far the company has come,” said Bart Kuntz, vice president of the outside plant at CityWest. “I’m proud to see the work that the company has undertaken to improve the experience for customers in Prince Rupert.”

CityWest expects that in the next three to five years all of Prince Rupert will have fibre-to-the-home.

“I’m very proud to be part of a company that has worked so hard to ensure this project is meeting our deadlines,” said Kuntz in the press release. “From the outside crew to the back office, there’s a lot of work to be done, and we’re getting it done at a phenomenal rate.”

