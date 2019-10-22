CityWest and IBEW Local 213 consolidate unions

CityWest and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 213 are announced plans to consolidate three unions into one.

The bargaining committees for CityWest and IBEW agreed to the terms on Sept. 5, which were ratified later in the month.

The agreement, announced on Tuesday, covers 60 members in Prince Rupert, Terrace, Kitimat, and Smithers, expires in June 2024.

“We thought that this would be the best way forward as we expand into new areas and roll out new technologies,” said Chris Marett, CEO of CityWest.

Before the agreement was reached, CityWest operated with three unions representing cable, telephone, and clerical workers. With the signing of this new agreement, CityWest and IBEW Local 213 will move forward under one union.

“Given the technology changes and expansion at CityWest, we felt consolidation was the only solution to ensure labour stability for the future,” added Robin Nedila assistant business manager with IBEW Local 213.

Aside from the consolidation, the terms of the contract will see employees continue to receive competitive wages, health care benefits and retirement benefits.

READ MORE: CityWest mistakenly overcharging customers on PST since 2013

READ MORE: CityWest announces fibre-to-the-home expansion plans

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist