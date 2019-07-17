Prince Rupert city hall (photo Shannon Lough)

City of Prince Rupert seeking public input on Community Enhancement Grants

Survey now available to the public focusing on project priorities

The City of Prince Rupert is revamping their Community Enhancement Grant process with input from residents.

On July 17, they launched their eight-question survey for the ongoing review which can be found on the Rupert Talks website.

“For the last number of years the same organizations have been recipients of the available grant funds meaning other groups who have applied have not received funding. In some cases, the organizations that applied did not meet the criteria or Council has faced the difficult alternative prospect of withdrawing funding from one organization in order to give to another, given the limited pool of funds,” the city stated.

Questions focus on what types of projects residents feel are a priority for the city such as enhancing community spaces, arts and culture events, and recreation to name a few.

READ MORE: City of Prince Rupert freezes community enhancement grants

READ MORE: City of Prince Rupert to seek public input on community enhancement grants

The city also asks participants if they would support a tax increase for the purpose of expanding the fund and if applicants should be picked by council, a selection committee made up of community members or if residents would attend a fair displaying each idea where they would then get to vote on their favourite.

In 2014, council wanted to receive public input on which projects to prioritize for the community after they only voted to have presentations from the “big six” at the time — the golf course, Tourism Prince Rupert, the Prince Rupert Economic Development Commission, the Museum of Northern B.C., the library and the Lester Centre.

READ MORE: Rupert library budget slashed

In 2018, Tourism Prince Rupert, the library, the museum, and the Lester Centre are all receiving over $100,000 with the library getting the most at $650,000 out of a budget of $1, 431,122.

With no policy yet in the works it is still unclear what a new policy will mean for the recurring funding for organizations that rely on it or how much room it will make available for new projects.

The 2018 budget allocation for the Community Enhancement Grants from the city’s 2018 Annual Report.

READ MORE: Two North Coast non-profits among gaming grant recipients

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
