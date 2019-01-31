Two North Coast non-profits among gaming grant recipients

Oona River Resources Association to receive a grant of $18,500 for salmon habitat improvements

The Laskeek Bay Conservation Society is one of two North Coast non-profits to receive a portion of the province’s Community Gaming Grants for their community-based enviornmtal programs.

Best known for its work with Ancient Murrelets and public field research programs on Limestone Island, the society is earmarked to receive $13,000.

Oona River Resources Association was also selected to receive a grant of $18,500 for its work in watershed restoration salmon habitat improvements.

Following the announcemnt MLA Jennifer Rice welcomed the news in a press release.

“I’ve had the unforgettable opportunity to tag and monitor Ancient Murrelets on Limestone Island, Haida Gwaii and volunteer at the salmon enhancement hatchery in Oona River in my youth,” said Rice. “The work both these organizations do is invaluable…these groups help protect our coast,” said Rice.

In 2018-19, the Province will be providing over $6.5 million from gaming grants to nearly 145 organizations in the public safety sector and approximately $3.8 million to 120 organizations in the environment sector.

“These programs have a powerful impact on people in our province, saving lives and protecting our precious natural environment,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “Our government supports organizations doing this vital work, including increasing the reach of search and rescue operations throughout British Columbia, and increasing environmental awareness and efforts to keep our shorelines and waterways clean.”

The Community Gaming Grants program provides up to $140 million to about 5,000 not-for-profit organizations in British Columbia each year.


