Central Coast Coho Limited Entry Demonstration Fishery set to close

All fish caught in the affected areas to undergo inspection

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans announced on Thursday that the Central Coast Coho Limited Entry Demonstration Fishery will officially be closed as of 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 31.

Any catches from this fishery must be separated from fish caught in any other area or the main fishery, in order for coded wire tag (CWT) and DNA samples to be taken. Vessels must ensure that all coho salmon heads are retained. Any Fishery Notice exemptions do not apply to this fishery.

For all fish caught in Areas 6-8 and 106-109, vessels must contact JO Thomas and Associates (JOT) to arrange for dockside sampling. JOT must be contacted the day prior to landing, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., and can be reached at 1-888-624-2646. Landing for JOT inspections can only occur at the following locations: Masset, Queen Charlotte, Prince Rupert/Port Edward, Port Hardy or Vancouver.

Anyone who requires further information can contact Area F troll manager Peter Katinic at 250-559-8330.

Alex Kurial | Journalist