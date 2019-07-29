(Black Press stock photo)

Demonstration fishery is being conducted along Nass River

The fishery will open from July 28 to Aug. 3

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has opened an Aboriginal demonstration fishery for the Gitanyow Fisheries Authority (GFA).

The target species in this fishery is Nass Sockeye, with non-retention of Coho, Chinook, Chum and Steelhead.

A demonstration fishery is being conducted by the Gitanyow Fisheries Authority (GFA).

The GFA conducts salmonid stock assessment, fish and wildlife habitat assessment and environmental impact assessment, as well as performing other research within the Gitanyow Territory.

The fishery will be open from July 28 to Aug. 3 at sites along the main stem of the Nass River.

READ MORE: Skeena First Nations call on DFO to close recreational fishing for chinook salmon

This demonstration fishery was proposed and reviewed as part of the work to implement updates to the Commercial Salmon Allocation Framework (CSAF) and was included in the draft 2019/20 Integrated Fisheries Management Plans for public review and feedback prior to approval.

