RCMP dealt with 60 calls in the past week involving people under the influence of alcohol. (Photo: Flickr)

Car stolen and 60 calls to police involving intoxication

Prince Rupert police briefs for Jan. 15 to 21

Of the 140 calls Prince Rupert RCMP received between Jan. 15 and 21, 60 of them involved people under the influence of alcohol.

On Highway 16, police stopped a new driver at 2 p.m. on Jan. 20. The 31-year-old failed a roadside screening test. The driver was given a 90-day driving prohibition and their vehicle was impounded for 30 days. A condition of being a new driver is they are not to have any alcohol in their system while driving.

On Jan. 21, a vehicle was stopped on McBride and 11th Avenue for expired licence plates at 2:20 a.m. The driver was given a roadside screening test and blew a warning. He was given a 24-hour driving prohibition, his car was impounded and he was given a violation ticket for not having insurance or a driver’s licence.

READ MORE: Suspected cocaine seized at traffic stop

Car stolen

A car was reported stolen from outside the owner’s residence at Seventh Avenue East on Jan. 18 at 9:30 a.m. Police located the vehicle later that afternoon on Comox Avenue, where a suspect was located inside a private residence. RCMP officers seized the vehicle and were able to return it to the owner, who decided not to press charges.

Corporal Devon Gerrits said it’s rare for cars to be stolen in Rupert.

Domestic assaults

A man was arrested after police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman on Summit Avenue. At Jan. 15 at 7 p.m., the man was taken into custody and later released on a promise to appear and an undertaking.

On Jan. 19, a man was arrested for breaching conditions stemming from a domestic assault. The man was not to be found within 20 metres of a residence on Sloan Avenue, where police discovered him while they were attending an unrelated call. The man was taken into custody and given a court date.

Assault against police

A man was arrested on Jan. 18 at approximately 2 a.m. after police received a report of a domestic assault at a home on Seventh Avenue West. When the man was in police custody, he caused a self-inflicted cut on his forehead. While police were processing him, he spat in an officer’s face. The man will face charges of domestic assault and assaulting a police officer. He was intoxicated at the time of arrest.

Read more weekly RCMP briefs here.


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
Most Read