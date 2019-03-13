CAO for Port Edward resigns

Bob Payette is proud to have helped put “Port Edward on the map through the last four years”

Bob Payette, Chief Administrative Officer for the District of Port Edward, resigns after four years. He will be moving back to Alberta to be closer to family. (Bob Payette submitted photo)

District of Port Edward will be on the hunt for a new chief administrative officer (CAO) with Bob Payette’s recent resignation.

Payette was sworn in as CAO on Dec. 12, 2014, around the time the district signed a 25-year tax agreement with Pacific NorthWest LNG. The approximately $150-million agreement would have supported infrastructure and services in the area.

“My most significant file was the Pacific NorthWest LNG file and the development of the district in the past four years. I really think we put Port Edward on the map through the last four years in that regard,” Payette said.

Under Payette’s watch, the district upgraded its sewer and water lines, an eight-unit seniors centre was built, and $1.5-million was invested in crossing upgrades to end the train whistling.

“That was my second biggest file for four years,” Payette said about making Port Edward a quieter community.

The crossing upgrade project is once again on hold. After installing the new crossings necessary to stop the train whistling, CN Rail announced its doubling tracks along its route that passes through the district.

READ MORE: Port Edward and CN to talk about double tracks

“At the end of this we’ll have brand news tracks, new crossings and all of the regulatory requirements for the trains,” Payette said. This will take a few more months, he estimates. The new CAO will take over this file.

Payette served with the Canadian Forces for 12 years. After retiring from the military he received his Masters in public administration and worked in Alberta and B.C. for local government.

His next stop is southern Alberta where Bob and his wife Deirdre will be closer to family.

“We’re moving on to our next adventure… We’re thrilled to have spent five years here, we’ve really enjoyed our time here,” he said.

The CAO position will be posted in the coming weeks.

Shannon Lough | Editor