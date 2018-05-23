Four new rail crossings are being installed in Port Edward. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

Port Edward and CN to talk about double tracks

District council met on May 22 announcing construction timeline for seniors housing

CN talks double tracks

As part of CN Rail’s plans to double its tracks in parts of Western Canada, the company sent the District of Port Edward a general letter about construction.

At the May 22 council meeting, Mayor Dave MacDonald and Chief Administration Officer Bob Payette said they are expecting a call from CN in the next few weeks to discuss the engineering details and timelines. Payette said the letter had no specific details for Port Edward in particular.

“It’s not going to be overnight,” Payette said of potential construction. “We have invested a considerable amount of money into the railway safety and whistle cessation program — to the tune of $1.5 million — so we want to make sure our investment is sound. We have to work with CN to make sure what we’ve done in terms of the crossing upgrades are going to meet the expectations of council… We’re going to have quite a discussion with CN as to how all of this is going to roll out.”

The notice comes after the interim president and CEO of CN Rail, Jean-Jacques Ruest, announced the company will invest $400 million in new track infrastructure after the first quarter review of 2018.

READ MORE: Fencing to be installed before train whistles can stop, and runaway rabbits in Port Edward

Seniors housing to be ready by Christmas

After a year and a half, the wait is almost over.

“It is with great pleasure, we’re going to start on our eight units for seniors housing,” MacDonald said at the council meeting.

The housing will be built next to the community centre and elementary school, which MacDonald said is “a perfect spot for seniors housing and has a great view of the harbour. The opportunity to have residents being able to stay in the community close to family is perfect.”

The first meeting for housing development will be on May 25, with weekly updates.

Geese be gone

Port Edward is putting the spotlight on its resident geese problem — literally. The district recently acquired lights for the ball field that will disrupt the geese’s sleep pattern, hopefully evicting them for good. The lights will be installed in the fall.

Read more news from Port Edward here.


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
