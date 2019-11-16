Customers flocked to Clarity Cannabis for its first day of business. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Cannabis store buds in Prince Rupert

Clarity Cannabis opened on Saturday, making it the first cannabis store in the city

Prince Rupert’s first ever cannabis store officially opened its doors at 10 a.m. on Nov. 16, offering the city an all new way to explore and purchase the popular product.

Around a dozen people stood out in the rain and wind on the dreary Saturday morning as they waited to enter the old Carters Jewellers location. The Third Ave. space had been empty for more than two years, but that is the case no longer as customers entered to a brightly lit space humming with business.

“It’s very important, it’s a safe place for people to buy cannabis,” Danielle Parnell, store manager, said of the importance of the new shop.

READ MORE: Coast Mountain College rolls out Cannabis Cultivation Series

Customers arrived early on Saturday morning for their chance to have a first go at the new cannabis store. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Information on cannabis available for purchase is available throughout the store. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The store is the first of its kind in Prince Rupert, and offers residents a new way to satisfy their cannabis needs. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

In addition to cannabis, the store also sells cannabis paraphernalia, and offers help and advice to those who have questions about their cannabis needs and usage. Clarity Cannabis is open seven days a week, with ID mandatory for all purchases.

A display case of bongs adorns the left side of the interior. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

A bong. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

A strain of “Summer Jam” on display. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

READ MORE: Weed be good together: Clarity Cannabis now hiring for store in Prince Rupert

Alex Kurial | Journalist
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Port Alberni mom takes school district to court over Indigenous smudging, prayer in class

Just Posted

Cannabis store buds in Prince Rupert

Clarity Cannabis opened on Saturday, making it the first cannabis store in the city

William Griffin arrested in Houston homicide

RCMP have now arrested William Griffin, the man wanted in connection to… Continue reading

Hometown Hockey contests hit Prince Rupert

Opportunities for behind the scenes experiences during Hometown Hockey weekend

Family of Terrace man killed in hit-and-run plead for tips, one year later

Cameron Kerr’s family says the driver and passengers tried to cover their tracks

Prince Rupert hockey roundup

Lightning bolt to victory in rec league tournament, Peewee Seawolves win pair of games in Vanderhoof

Your Prince Rupert 55th Rotary Auction guide

Online guide to all the items up for bid before Monday’s live auction

The Northern View reporters are raising awareness for men’s health this Movember

Prince Rupert can join our team!

Port Alberni mom takes school district to court over Indigenous smudging, prayer in class

Candice Servatius, who is an evangelical Christian, is suing School District 70

Family of B.C. man killed in hit-and-run plead for tips, one year later

Cameron Kerr’s family says the driver and passengers tried to cover their tracks

Princeton couple pays for dream vacation with 840,000 grocery store points

It’s easy if you know what you are doing, they say

B.C. municipality wants ALC to reconsider their decision in regard to pipeline work camp

The ALC had rejected the construction of the Coastal GasLink work camp behind the Vanderhoof airport in October

Chilliwack family’s dog missing after using online pet-sitting service

Frankie the pit bull bolted and hit by a car shortly after drop off through Rover.com

B.C. wildlife experts urge hunters to switch ammo to stop lead poisoning in birds

OWL, in Delta, is currently treating two eagles for lead poisoning

Michael Buble becomes latest Canadian star to get waxed at Madame Tussauds

Buble’s duplicate makes its debut in December

Most Read