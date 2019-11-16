Cannabis store buds in Prince Rupert

Clarity Cannabis opened on Saturday, making it the first cannabis store in the city

Customers flocked to Clarity Cannabis for its first day of business. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert’s first ever cannabis store officially opened its doors at 10 a.m. on Nov. 16, offering the city an all new way to explore and purchase the popular product.

Around a dozen people stood out in the rain and wind on the dreary Saturday morning as they waited to enter the old Carters Jewellers location. The Third Ave. space had been empty for more than two years, but that is the case no longer as customers entered to a brightly lit space humming with business.

“It’s very important, it’s a safe place for people to buy cannabis,” Danielle Parnell, store manager, said of the importance of the new shop.

Customers arrived early on Saturday morning for their chance to have a first go at the new cannabis store. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Information on cannabis available for purchase is available throughout the store. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The store is the first of its kind in Prince Rupert, and offers residents a new way to satisfy their cannabis needs. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

In addition to cannabis, the store also sells cannabis paraphernalia, and offers help and advice to those who have questions about their cannabis needs and usage. Clarity Cannabis is open seven days a week, with ID mandatory for all purchases.

A display case of bongs adorns the left side of the interior. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

A bong. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

A strain of “Summer Jam” on display. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

