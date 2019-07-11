An example of what it looks like inside a Clarity Cannabis retail shop. (Michael Forbes submitted photo)

Weed be good together: Clarity Cannabis now hiring for store in Prince Rupert

The store is expected to open in September, construction willing

Clarity Cannabis is looking to “high”er employees for their latest shop opening up on Third Ave. West.

Michael Forbes, CEO of the store, said they are hoping to open in September if all goes well with the construction timeline. Cannabis Clarity will be housed at 528 Third Ave., where Carters Jewellers once stood.

“Its going to be a beautiful store, quite modern and fancy,” said Forbes.

READ MORE: Clarity Cannabis to fill empty Third Avenue store

Clarity Cannabis, located on 528 Third Ave. West, where Carters Jewellers once was, began construction and will open in September 2019 if all goes well. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View))

Forbes said all of his current staff, six people to date, have been extensively trained to know about each of the plants, medicines, and type of cannabis that is best for each client.

Forbes said they are looking to hire everyone from managers to budtenders (a staff member who works on the floor in a cannabis store and helps customers).

“I was a pharmacist working in drug stores for years so I am passionate about patient safety and care and the sense of training going into our canna reps [budtenders]. I am super excited to be a part of the community,” said Forbes.

By law, employees will be subject to a criminal record check and must register with B.C.’s cannabis board.

This is the eighth store Forbes opens up in B.C. Currently he has four in Victoria, and one in Kamloops, Cranbrook and Dawson Creek.

Clarity Cannabis will be selling “everything that is legally possible” and will begin to sell edibles once they become legalized in the country, Forbes said.

A recent report from Statistics Canada stated that illegally sold pot is 80 per cent less than the cost of legal marijuana which Forbes said is a concern, for now.

READ MORE: Legal pot price as much as 80 per cent more than illicit: StatCan

“But the legal market will grow and the black market will have increased law enforcement on it. So with time, the industry will balance out,” he said.

Other competition Clarity Cannabis will be facing is from the provincial government store set to open up in Prince Rupert in the near future.

Forbes said they will be able to remain competitive with the province as they both get the same wholesale prices and can put on sales.

The store will be open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert’s weed shops now in province’s hands

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
