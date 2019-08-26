Canadian artists drawing inspiration from Kaien Island

Jon Claytor is a painter, animator, movie maker and installation artist who will be conducting a workshop on creative story telling using images and text. (by Jon Claytor)

Two prominent Canadian artists will be painting inspirations from Kaien Island onto the canvas.

The Prince Rupert Community Arts Council and the Cassiar Cannery announced their first-ever Artists-in-Residence program for 2019.

Telkwa B.C. artist Mark Thibeault and New Brunswick artist Jon Claytor will take up residence at Cassiar Cannery, which will also be used as their studio space, this fall.

During their residencies, the artists will develop new work inspired by their experience living near the Skeena. They will also host workshops, teaching local artists and residents some hands-on skills.

Claytor is a painter, animator, movie maker and installation artist who will be conducting a workshop on creative story telling using images and text.

“It’s the perfect opportunity to start a new project. I am planning to drive there, all the while making drawings and notes of my misadventures, of sights and sounds,” Claytor said about arriving to the Northwest.

Thibeault will lead an abstract-expressionist painting workshop.

“As an abstract artist, I take inspiration from my surroundings to inform my mark making. As an abstract expressionist, I try to capture the essence of my surroundings and convey a mood that reflects them,” Thibeault said.

The artists will be hosting their workshops at the end of September and first week of October.

“Having these artists come to the Cassiar Cannery brings diverse artistic expressions and experiences to our region,” Suzo Hickey, a painter and arts council member, said.

