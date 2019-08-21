Northern British Columbia Museum Association will receive $9,400 in provincial funding to help bring a nature and science exhibit to Prince Rupert. (Black Press file photo)

Exhibit travelling from Quebec to Prince Rupert

The Museum of Northern British Columbia received $9,400 in funding

Prince Rupert’s museum received nearly $10,000 in funding from the province.

The Ministry of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, announced funding for 19 heritage institutions across B.C. on Tuesday.

The Museum of Northern British Columbia received $9,400 to pay for a project titled “Inspiring NATURE, Inspired TECHNO: Biomimicry and Transport Travelling Exhibit”.

The exhibit is travelling to Prince Rupert from Sherbrooke, Que., and will arrive the third week of September, said Susan Marsden director of the museum.

The exhibit explores how humans use natural process as inspiration for technology.

The total funding going toward museums in B.C. amounted to just less than $1 million. The fund is part of the Museums Assistance Program aimed at supporting the preservation and presentation of heritage collections.





