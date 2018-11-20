Paual Picard, Prince Rupert CUPW president. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

“Canada Post is cancelling Christmas,” says Rupert’s union president

CUPW rejected Canada Posts proposed ‘cooling off’ period on Nov. 19

As the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) continues to butt heads with Canada Post over wages and labour conditions, Prince Rupert carriers want people to know that they are still dedicated to providing the services their community needs.

“We are still delivering the mail, we will continue the mail. It’s not our intention to inconvenience customers at all,” said Paula Picard, the Prince Rupert CUPW president. “We just want Canada Post to realize that they need to take our demands seriously. We’re done getting hurt on the job.”

READ MORE: Prince Rupert postal workers go on strike

On Nov. 19, Canada Post proposed a cooling-off period to the CUPW that would end the rotating strikes that have been in effect since Oct. 16. The proposal would end the strike until Jan. 31 when a mediator would submit recommendations for settlement.

If the settlement is not accepted by either side, negotiations would go to binding arbitration.

“With the rotating strikes, resulting backlogs, and the massive Black Friday and Cyber Monday volumes that will arrive withing days, we are trying everything we can to work together with the union — urgently — to deliver the holidays to Canadians,” said Jessica McDonald, president and CEO of Canada post in an released statement. “This proposal also includes a way for the parties to resolve their differences and these negotiations.”

In a response, CUPW national president Mike Palacek said the Canada Post proposal was unacceptable as it would send postal workers back to work at the busiest, most stressful time of the year while allowing the corporation to avoid negotiation.

“We are confident that an agreement can be reached, if only Canada Post would address the issues and stop looking for ways not to negotiate,” he said.

Picard agreed, saying that the union would never be in a stronger position than they are in now, and that going to binding arbitration would not result in a positive outcome for postal workers.

“If the corporation truly feels that between Jan. 1 and Jan. 31 that we would be able to come to a negotiated settlement, then why don’t we do it now?” she said. “Why don’t we sit down and get serious. They’ve had a year, let’s get serious.”

Picard reiterated that the purpose of the rotating strikes was not to cut off delivery completely, but to slow them down. She added that while there is always the possibility of a full strike, she didn’t think it was likely since the rotating strikes have been effective.

“I understand there’s an impact to the customers and it may be delaying their mail for a couple of days, but we haven’t cancelled Christmas,” she said. “Canada Post is cancelling Christmas.”

READ MORE: Canada Post ‘cooling off’ period won’t resolve postal dispute, says CUPW


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bovine tuberculosis found in cow on southern B.C. farm
Next story
Pot users, investors need to be vigilant at Canada-U.S. border

Just Posted

“Canada Post is cancelling Christmas,” says Rupert’s union president

CUPW rejected Canada Posts proposed ‘cooling off’ period on Nov. 19

Gwaii Haanas celebrates new Land-Sea-People plan

Forty per cent of Gwaii Haanas marine areas protected under new, integrated plan

UPDATE: Terrace RCMP looking for Ford F350 pickup in fatal hit and run

Police urge the driver to come forward

Choppy weather delays Prince Rupert/Haida Gwaii ferry

BC Ferries Northern Expedition is delayed on Nov. 20 until further notice

Port charged with burying burnt remains of treated wood

Burning the old dock on Ridley Island for five days in 2017 has led to four environmental charges

Kaien Island Craft Fair highlights

Video of a packed Prince Rupert civic centre where people came to buy local goods before Christmas

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Otter makes a snack out of koi fish in Vancouver Chinese garden

Staff say the otter has eaten at least five fish

731,000 Canadians going into debt to buy prescription drugs: UBC

Millennials and those without private coverage were more likely to borrow money

Pot users, investors need to be vigilant at Canada-U.S. border

U.S. authorities say anyone who admits to having used pot before it became legal could be barred

Shirtless stranger loomed over couch and started stabbing, bloody B.C. murder trial hears

Colin John pleads not guilty as trial opens in 2016 Chemainus murder case

ICBC warns shoppers of the high-accident season at mall parking lots

Over 150,000 accidents happened during the holiday season last year

No deal in sight: Canada Post warns of delivery delays into January

Union holds fifth week of rotating strikes as both sides remain apart on contract negotiations

COLUMN: Higher interest rates will slow B.C. economy after ‘unusually robust’ show

Jock Finlayson is executive vice president and chief policy officer of the Business Council of BC

Most Read