Update: Prince Rupert postal workers go on strike

Canada Post workers in Prince Rupert have gone on strike. (Black Press Media photo)

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) has gone on strike in Prince Rupert.

There are approximately 10 people picketing outside the Canada Post on Second Ave. West in Prince Rupert.

CUPW’s Canada wide strike has spread to a dozen communities in British Columbia and north into Whitehorse. One of these communities affected by the strike is Prince Rupert.

Some of the other northern BC communities affected by the strike are, Kitimat, Terrace, Smithers, Revelstoke and Powell River.

In a statement released by Canada post, they claim that they are still committed to the bargaining process, and hope to reach an agreement with the union soon.

“We value the relationship with the union and have been able to find common ground on some issues.”

