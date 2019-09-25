Bus schedule change in effect for Prince Rupert and Port Edward

Route 60 is stopping service to North Pacific Cannery until the summer

With the North Pacific Cannery’s tourism season coming to an end so is bus service south of Port Edward.

Route 60 in Port Edward will transition to its winter schedule and no longer provide service south of Hillcrest Ave. on Skeena Drive effective Sept. 30.

Sunday service of the route will also be discontinued, announced BC Transit.

Route 60 will resume its service to the cannery and Sunday service in May 2020 when summer schedules are back in effect.

READ MORE: Monthly bus passes on Port Edward route go up $24

READ MORE: Port Edward council calls BC Transit to task over shoddy service

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Maxime Bernier in B.C. gets applause inside, heckled outside at Surrey event

Just Posted

Bus schedule change in effect for Prince Rupert and Port Edward

Route 60 is stopping service to North Pacific Cannery until the summer

Golf pro seeing green — and now gold — in local golf scene

Tyler Stene is the winner of a PGA of B.C. award for his work growing the game in Prince Rupert

Haida Gwaii sportfishing lodges set to shut down

Tourism company wants to enact experiences more in line with Haida values

‘We’re not sure why someone would do it’: Vandal shoots out B.C. power line

This is not the first time someone shot glass insulators on the northwestern transmission line

One inmate injured after ‘major incident’ at Prince George jail

B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union says incident part of increasingly violent trend

VIDEO AND STORY: Rampage v. Steelheads

Weir scores natural hat trick to take Rampage to first victory of CIHL season

WEB POLL: Do you support students in their school walkouts to demand action on climate change?

Students are walking out of class around the world to push for change

Parents get C- for safe driving in school zones: BCAA

Annual survey suggests unsafe driving continues to put kids in danger

Liberal candidate’s election sign in B.C. vandalized with blackface

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge candidate Dan Ruimy has defended Trudeau

Kamloops groom allegedly steals bait bike on way to reception

Kamloops police targeted bicycle thefts in the city and arrested eight men

Victoria to try again on banning single-use plastic bags

B.C.’s appeals court had sided with the Plastic Bag Association

Local governments not sidelined in Indigenous talks, B.C. minister says

Doug Donaldson addresses fallout from caribou habitat plan

B.C. recycler fined $23,000 for workplace violations

WorkSafeBC imposed the $22,880+ penalty in August

Plastic teabags leach billions of microplastics into your tea

A university study found a single plastic teabag releases approximately 11.6 billion microplastics into each cup

Most Read