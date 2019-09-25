Bus schedule change in effect for Prince Rupert and Port Edward

Route 60 is stopping service to North Pacific Cannery until the summer

With the North Pacific Cannery’s tourism season coming to an end so is bus service south of Port Edward.

Route 60 in Port Edward will transition to its winter schedule and no longer provide service south of Hillcrest Ave. on Skeena Drive effective Sept. 30.

Sunday service of the route will also be discontinued, announced BC Transit.

Route 60 will resume its service to the cannery and Sunday service in May 2020 when summer schedules are back in effect.

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist