Bus schedule change in effect for Prince Rupert and Port Edward

With the North Pacific Cannery’s tourism season coming to an end so is bus service south of Port Edward.
Route 60 in Port Edward will transition to its winter schedule and no longer provide service south of Hillcrest Ave. on Skeena Drive effective Sept. 30.
Sunday service of the route will also be discontinued, announced BC Transit.
Route 60 will resume its service to the cannery and Sunday service in May 2020 when summer schedules are back in effect.
Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter