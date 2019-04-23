BC Transit hikes prices on Route 60 to and from Port Edward starting May 1, 2019. (File photo)

Monthly bus passes on Port Edward route go up $24

Adult fare goes up $1 one way to and from Prince Rupert on BC Transit’s Route 60

The next time you take the bus to Port Edward bring yourself an extra toonie, fares are going up May 1.

A new BC Transit fare structure between the City of Prince Rupert and the District of Port Edward will see the adult fare on Route #60 going up from $2 to $3, and from $2.75 to $4 for passengers going to the North Pacific Cannery National Historic Site.

The fare changes will have an impact on how tickets are transferred between the two municipalities.

BC Transit advises that Zone 1 applies to travel on route 60 Port Edward to Port Edward, north of Hillcrest Avenue on Skeena Drive. Zone 2 applies to travel on route 60 Port Edward to North Pacific Cannery National Historic Site south of Hillcrest Avenue on Skeena Drive.

“Given what the rates were before, we’re talking a $2.50 difference, I think for the tourists that come here it won’t greatly affect them as much as it will for the employees,” said Ann Leach, North Pacific Cannery general manager.

READ MORE: Five modern BC Transit buses to replace vintage fleet

Students and seniors are currently paying $1.50, but after the May changes they will pay $2.50. There will be no changes to fares in the Prince Rupert Transit System and handyDART.

Adult monthly passes for use on Route 60 between Port Edward and Prince Rupert will go from $48 to $72 and the student and senior monthly passes will jump from $40 to $60.

Transfers will get more complicated for passengers travelling on Route 60 Port Edward.

For those travelling northbound toward Prince Rupert, transfers will only be given by request. However, there will be no transfers on Route 60 when travelling south from Prince Rupert routes.

BC Transit said that DayPASSes will now be valid only on Prince Rupert routes and are no longer valid on Route 60 to Port Edward.

For more information on the fare change, frequently asked questions and route schedules, please visit BCTransit.com or pick up a new Rider’s Guide.

READ MORE: Port Edward council calls BC Transit to task over shoddy service

The new BC Transit zoning map for Prince Rupert and Port Edward routes. Prices go up for Route 60 Port Edward starting May 1, 2019. (BC Transit map)

