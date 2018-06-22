Bridges installed along Rushbrook Trail

Three bridges were delivered to the trail on June 20 and 21 where crews have worked to secure them

Work crews installed three bridges along the Rushbrook Trail on June 20 and 21. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

The long wait to enjoy the new Rushbrook Trail is almost over.

A critical step in the trail’s redesign and restoration is nearly complete after work crews installed two bridges along its path on June 21 and 22.

The three bridges, which have been under construction for the past several months, were transported to the trail via boat, where they were then lifted to concrete footings and secured along the water’s edge. Crews are currently in the process of completing the installation. Progressive Steel Industries is the company tasked with building the bridges.

The bridges are an integral part of the trail’s design as they will move pedestrians away from the cliff face overlooking it. The safety hazard of falling rocks was one of the main reasons why the trail was decommissioned in 2003. The bridges also span over the water, and provide hikers and joggers with an improved view of the shoreline, ocean sunset and features of the old trail.

Sean Carlson, president of the Kaien Island Trail Enhancement and Recreation Society, said the trail society will hold a formal ceremony to formally open the trail once it is complete. The trail society asks the public to remain off the trail until work is fully completed.



