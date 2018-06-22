Work crews installed three bridges along the Rushbrook Trail on June 20 and 21. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Bridges installed along Rushbrook Trail

Three bridges were delivered to the trail on June 20 and 21 where crews have worked to secure them

The long wait to enjoy the new Rushbrook Trail is almost over.

A critical step in the trail’s redesign and restoration is nearly complete after work crews installed two bridges along its path on June 21 and 22.

READ MORE: Rushbrook Trail upgrade trekking along

The three bridges, which have been under construction for the past several months, were transported to the trail via boat, where they were then lifted to concrete footings and secured along the water’s edge. Crews are currently in the process of completing the installation. Progressive Steel Industries is the company tasked with building the bridges.

The bridges are an integral part of the trail’s design as they will move pedestrians away from the cliff face overlooking it. The safety hazard of falling rocks was one of the main reasons why the trail was decommissioned in 2003. The bridges also span over the water, and provide hikers and joggers with an improved view of the shoreline, ocean sunset and features of the old trail.

READ MORE: “Work with us,” Kaien Trails asks the public to stay off Rushbrook

Sean Carlson, president of the Kaien Island Trail Enhancement and Recreation Society, said the trail society will hold a formal ceremony to formally open the trail once it is complete. The trail society asks the public to remain off the trail until work is fully completed.


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Man missing from Fraser Valley prompts massive police operation near Grand Forks
Next story
Trudeau announces bioregional oceans protection agreement in Prince Rupert

Just Posted

Bridges installed along Rushbrook Trail

Three bridges were delivered to the trail on June 20 and 21 where crews have worked to secure them

Prince Rupert students lead Indigenous Day festivities with drumming

Sixty drummers have been practicing weekly for the event

Trudeau announces bioregional oceans protection agreement in Prince Rupert

Agreement announced in partnership with 14 central and north coast First Nations

Students sew 1,000 moccasins for Indigenous children in foster care

Prince Rupert schools stitch moccasins and pack backpacks as part of child apprehension campaign

Walk this way: Port officially opens Atlin Promenade

Prince Rupert’s waterfront access was extended with a ribbon cutting ceremony June 20

This Week Podcast — Episode 90

For National Indigenous Peoples Day, organizers of Prince Rupert festivities tell us what’s coming up

A year after fire, B.C. senior and his dog thankful to be together

Terry Theroux was separated from Scruffy for 3 months after evictions, fire displaced Highland residents

After World Cup lineup photographed, England urges media to help team

Now the England camp is actually asking media: Are you with us or against us?

Man missing from Fraser Valley prompts massive police operation near Grand Forks

RCMP saying little about the case of Wilfred Kilgren of Popkum who was eventually found in Creston

UPDATED: One person killed in fiery crash near Barriere

Thursday evening crash involved three large semi-trailers and a passenger vehicle

Second Narrows Bridge collapse survivor remembers tragic day

Kelowna’s Norm Atkinson remembers what it was like to survive B.C. ‘s worst industrial accident

Lions need to focus on football after disruptive fan incident: coach

Wally Buono says his players need to focus on football after defensive back Marcell Young hit a fan

Liberals set hiring, procurement rules for federally-funded projects

Indigenous Peoples, recent immigrants, veterans, young people, people with disabilities and women to be hired

Get your hot dog water, only $40 in Vancouver

‘Hot Dog Water’ seller in Vancouver gets laughs, sales with savvy marketing

Most Read