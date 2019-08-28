Automation will kill marine terminal jobs in Prince Rupert, says ILWU report

The ILWU says automation likely to eliminate 66 per cent of high-income jobs

Automation is likely to eliminate 25 per cent of middle-income and 66 per cent of high-income jobs in Prince Rupert’s marine terminal industry, according to a report released on Tuesday.

The study said the numbers also take into account new employment opportunities generated by automation.

The study was commissioned by the International Longshore and Warehouse Union – Canada (ILWU Canada) and conducted by PRISM Economics and Analysis.

In all of B.C. automation is predicted to eliminate more than 9,200 jobs resulting in a $600 million loss annually in income, with tax revenues declining more than $100 million a year, according to the report.

“Like many other sectors, automation is sweeping the marine industry world-wide with steep declines in employment of up to 90 per cent. It’s only a matter of time before such automation happens here too,” Rob Ashton, president of ILWU Canada, said. “This report is a red flag for federal party leaders promising to protect and grow middle class jobs.”

READ MORE: Canadians increasingly recognize the value of marine shipping

In Delta, 11 per cent of middle-income employment (more than $70,000 per year) and 23 per cent of high-income employment (more than $100,000 per year) is at risk of being eliminated in the marine terminal industry.

“Disruption on this scale will be felt by the provincial economy and will have an acute effect in some local communities, particularly those that rely on this industry for good jobs and the economic benefits they bring locally,’ John O’Grady, founding partner of PRISM Economics and Analysis, said.

To address job loss from automation in the marine terminal and other sectors of the economy, the ILWU Canada is calling on all federal party leaders to commit to modernize Canada’s approach to labour market adjustment.

“In spite of widespread disruption to many industries in our country, there has not been a single major change in workforce adjustment programs in Canada for 30 years, apart from actual cuts to the Employment Insurance program to further disqualify workers,” Ashton said.

The union said they are calling on all governments to “stop rewarding” companies with tax breaks and subsidies who are automating middle-class jobs.

READ MORE: Port employment jumps by 1,000 in two years

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist