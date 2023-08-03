Another boil water advisory put in place by Prince Rupert city hall

A new “precautionary” boil water notice has been announced by the city of Prince Rupert as emergency work on the water system continues to hamper the city.

The city also said that residents’ water pressure east of the 6th Ave bridge and Drydock Rd could be drastically minimized or even completely lost because of the construction needed to be done on numerous water breaks.

According to the city, the advisory is not due to any test results, rather because they’re unsure of the effect emergency construction might have on the water supply. Northern Health advised the municipality to put the advisory in effect.

There are two breaks on Frederick St, one on Overlook/Rushbrook and four others needing urgent attention. The city says it’s most worried about the Frederick St breaks.

“The Frederick Street water breaks are of particular concern and may have broader impacts because this is a major water artery connecting to the surrounding area,” the city said.

Another boil water advisory was issued on July 20, then lifted four days later. There’s no indication of how long this advisory will go on for.