Alaska Ferries attempt to remedy rumours on Prince Rupert service

The Alaska Department of Transportation gave no word on when services will resume

The Alaska Department of Transportation took to social media to quash rumours of service cancellations to the North Coast.

According to the department’s Facebook post, current service interruptions will not be permanent.

The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) claims ferries to Prince Rupert will only be halted temporarily while a vessel is assessed, though the announcement gave no timeline for services reopening.

“AMHS has not closed its Prince Rupert terminal,” it said. “We remain committed to resuming ferry service to Prince Rupert when our resources allow.”

The post also clarified that their 60-year-old vessel, the M/V Matanuska, is having its hull assessed, with no word on whether or when the ferry will be back on the water again.

No dates are available for scheduling to or from Prince Rupert on the AMHS website.