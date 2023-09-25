Ferries cancelled between Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert due to weather warning

Extreme winds from “bomb cyclone” to hit Haida Gwaii on the evening of Sept. 25.

UPDATE:

As the high winds have died down, BC Ferries announced sailings today, Sept. 26, will resume as usual.

ORIGINAL STORY:

BC Ferries have cancelled all sailings on the route between Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert due to severe weather warnings.

Sailings for the ferry between Prince Rupert and Skidegate have all been cancelled today, Monday Sept. 25, while tomorrow’s sailings are at-risk of being called off as well.

A wind warning has been issued to Haida Gwaii, with gusts of 90 to 110 km/hr predicted for the archipelago, which should diminish by the following morning, according to Environment Canada.

The announcement comes as a “bomb cyclone” has begun to bring heavy wind storms to various coastal regions of B.C., with predicted damage to municipal infrastructure.

There are currently no weather warnings for Prince Rupert.