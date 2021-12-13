29th annual Lions Memorial Blue Knuckle Derby set to be largest-ever

Up to $25,000 to be raised for local charities

Harry Young said, on Dec. 7, due to last year’s demand for the event, even more tickets have to be made available for the 29th annual derby. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The 29th annual Lions Memorial Blue Knuckle Derby casts off on Dec. 27 and is set to be the largest one to date.

This year’s nautical event holds more prizes for the public than ever before and features even bigger winnings, Harry Young, Lions member and event organizer, said.

There will be exclusive prizes for the best catches for the main fishing event.

The first-place angler who nets in the largest fish will swim away with a $1,200 prize. Second place will earn $800 while third place will receive $500.

The derby reels in participants from around the region, with many participants coming in from Terrace, Young said.

Due to last year’s popularity, even more tickets have been made available to the public, Young said. One thousand tickets have been printed this year because of high demand, and less than 250 remain as of Dec. 8.

“We’re hoping to sell them all,” Young said, adding if they do, it will raise $25,000 for local charities,” Young said. “All the money does go back into the community. None of it leaves the community.”

You don’t have to fish to be eligible for the prizes, he said. Anyone who purchases tickets will qualify for two $1,000 prizes as well as an assortment of other door prizes, Young said.

“That’s why it’s really popular now because of the amount of door prizes and cash prizes available to the public plus the regular prizes for the fish caught,” he said.

With files from K-J Millar

READ MORE: Halibut catch daily limit increases

READ MORE: B.C. closes Skeena watershed for steelhead

Norman Galimski | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send NormanLike theonFollow us on

City of Prince Rupert