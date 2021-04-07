Fifteen out of 60 cases of COVID-19 variants across the province are within the Northern Health jurisdiction on April 6. COVID-19 testing centre in downtown Prince Rupert on April. 7. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Fifteen out of 60 cases of COVID-19 variants across the province are within the Northern Health jurisdiction on April 6. COVID-19 testing centre in downtown Prince Rupert on April. 7. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

25 % of variant COVID-19 cases are in the Northern Health Region

Variant strains of the virus are more transmissible and severe in outcome - Northern Health

Variant strains of COVID-19 are increasing across the province with 25 per cent of the divergent cases in the Northern Health Region. Variants of the virus across the province have nearly doubled since April 2, with another 207 cases overnight from April 4 Adrian Dix Minister of Health said, on April 5.

Fifteen cases of COVID-19 variants are in the Northern Health region, Dr. Rakel Kling medical health officer for Northern Health told The Northern View on April 6.

“There are three different types of variants, of which the U.K. variant B.1.1.7 is the most common one in B.C. right now and the most common one we’re seeing in Northern Health as well,” she said.

Public health experts are tracking the variant strains because they are proving to be more severe and spread rapidly. Newer varieties are resulting in serious illness for younger people with cases quickly increasing in the 20 to 29-year-old age range.

A higher percentage of young people are needing to go into critical care, Dix said.

“We’re not seeing an increase in hospitalizations amongst young people. What we are seeing amongst those hospitalized is an increase in the number of young people in critical care.”

READ MORE: Health Minister addresses Prince Rupert — not in a good way

While the B.1.1.7 is the most widespread variant, there is a ‘significant’ amount of the P.1 strain in the province, Dix said and he expects the transmissive strain to eventually replace the less transmissive strains.

“What we know is the most transmissive varieties of COVID-19 are ultimately going to take over. We’ve seen that in other jurisdictions and we expect to see that here [in B.C],” the Minister of Health said.

As of April 5 out of 318 people in hospitals across the province, 96 were in intensive care and 60 people were infected with one of the variants.

However, which variants it is, it doesn’t matter as much, Kling said.

“What matters is the steps that we need to take in terms of the variant. We know that the variants are more transmissible and can lead to more severe cases of COVID. So that’s more of the main concern with the variants than which ones they actually are,” Kling said.

Reasons, why the variants are more transmissible and lead to more severe outcomes, are still being researched Kling said, as well as the efficacy and effects of the vaccines on newer strains.

“We do believe that the vaccine does have some effect against the U.K. variant,” she said. “… However, a vaccine is never 100 per cent protection. The vaccine, first of all, isn’t 100 per cent protection against regular COVID disease. We’re still a little bit unsure about the extent of protection, especially against some of the new and emerging variants.”

“We do know that once you’ve been vaccinated, you still can get COVID and you still can transmit it.”

Kling said, although there is a lot of perceived anxiety about the new strains, it doesn’t change anything in terms of what is already known and what everyone should be doing.

“It’s still incredibly important that people who have been vaccinated whether you’ve had one vaccine or two vaccines — it’s still incredibly important that everyone follows all COVID protocols, guidance, and everything that Dr. Henry is continuing to tell us,” Kling said.

READ MORE: B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Parliamentary budget officer says basic income program could halve poverty rate
Next story
Tiger Woods was driving at twice the speed limit when he crashed SUV near LA

Just Posted

Fifteen out of 60 cases of COVID-19 variants across the province are within the Northern Health jurisdiction on April 6. COVID-19 testing centre in downtown Prince Rupert on April. 7. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
25 % of variant COVID-19 cases are in the Northern Health Region

Variant strains of the virus are more transmissible and severe in outcome - Northern Health

Mabel Todd, 83, of the Nak’azdli First Nation, leads a group of family members and advocates of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls as they walk along the so-called Highway of Tears in Moricetown, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Province, feds fund full cell service along ‘Highway of Tears’ following years of advocacy

A ‘critical milestone in helping prevent future tragedies’ after at least 10 Indigenous women murdered, missing along the route

Erin O’Toole, Conservative Party of Canada leader, answered questions during a Terrace District Chamber of Commerce event on April 6, 2021. (Screenshot/Terrace District Chamber of Commerce Facebook)
Erin O’Toole discusses Terrace issues during virtual event

Federal Conservative leader answered questions during a Terrace & District Chamber of Commerce event

The Rainmakers Interact Club, the youth-sponsored division of the Prince Rupert Rotary Club, is holding a bottle drive on April 10. A previous drive in January welcomed $1,400 from the bottles and cans with funds to be put towards a $54,000 harbour garbage collection initiative. (Photo: supplied/Faith Long)
Bottles and cans needed for $54,000 garbage collection initiative by Prince Rupert youths

Rainmakers Interact Club holding bottle drive to support harbour debris collection

Danielle Dalton, training coordinator at Hecate Strait Employment and Development Society, teaches the driving preparedness course and says a driver’s licence is vital to First Nations adults in North Coast communities.
Indigenous leaders call for driver’s licence barrier to come down

This is not just a Prince Rupert issue, it is a province wide problem

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

Travelers walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Salt Lake City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rick Bowmer
In Canada, U.S., vaccine ‘passports’ could be new point of cross-border contention

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared receptive to the idea of vaccine-related travel documents

Boxes of chocolate and vanilla Girl Guide cookies are being sold online and at London Drugs this year. (Girl Guides of Canada photo)
Girl Guide cookie sales return to B.C. London Drugs stores

Door-to-door sales cancelled amid pandemic’s third wave

FILE – A student arrives at school as teachers dressed in red participate in a solidarity march to raise awareness about cases of COVID-19 at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. A number of schools in the Fraser Health region, including Woodward Hill, have reported cases of the B.1.7.7 COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. teachers’ union asks officials for COVID data to prove schools are still safe

BCTF president wants province to share criteria for when schools switch between in-person and remote learning

Scott Cave and Lucky free falling after leaping from an airplane at 10,000 feet. Cave says the stories you hear in drop zones can be very personal. Taylor “Moose” Cividino photo, courtesy of Skydive Vancouver.
Abbotsford skydiver recounts heartfelt moment with 1st time jumper

‘How can I not love my job?’ Scott Cave says

With the increased spread of COVID-19 variant cases in Canada, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to warn citizens against “all travel” to the country. (Frank Gunn/CP)
CDC continues to warn U.S. travellers against ‘all travel to Canada’ due to COVID risk

On Friday, the agency added to its advisory: ‘Even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk’

Live concerts could return to venues such as Blue Frog Studios in White Rock by year’s end - provided immunizations make a diference and COVID variants are held in check - according to a recent round table including provincial health officer Dr Bonnie Henry and reprsentatives of performing arts groups. (Submitted photo)
B.C. performing arts groups could see gradual return of live events

Round table between Dr. Bonnie Henry and arts groups gives rise to cautious optimism

RCMP say the collision that closed the Trans-Canada Highway about seven kilometres east of Sicamous claimed two lives. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Grandfather among two killed in Highway 1 crash east of Sicamous

WHL team identifies one victim as player’s grandfather

Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux waits to appear before the Commons Finance committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday March 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Parliamentary budget officer says basic income program could halve poverty rate

The study, which federal officials monitored closely, was ended early with a change of government in Ontario

Most Read