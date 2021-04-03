Nurse Angie Z. gets a thumbs up from Delores Campbell, one of the first of 9,008 residents to be vaccinated in the Prince Rupert and region community whole vaccination clinic which ran in the city from March 14 to 22. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View.

Nurse Angie Z. gets a thumbs up from Delores Campbell, one of the first of 9,008 residents to be vaccinated in the Prince Rupert and region community whole vaccination clinic which ran in the city from March 14 to 22. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View.

Health Minister addresses Prince Rupert — not in a good way

Dr. Henry says support local restaurant takeouts and travel for day trips only

Sixty-seven people in Prince Rupert have been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past four days Adrian Dix Minister of Health said, in the April 1st daily briefing held jointly with Dr. Bonnie Henry B.C.’s provincial health officer.

Dix said despite immunizing 9,008 people in the Prince Rupert and Port Edward community whole vaccination campaign, the numbers reflect that just because many are vaccinated doesn’t mean they can let their guard down.

Speaking to the vaccine efficacy Dr. Bonnie Henry said the protection of the vaccine is very good, but it is not perfect.

“It takes time for our bodies to respond. The protection is not high enough in everybody for about 21 days,” she said. “For some people protection may not get as high even after two doses. So, people can be infected particularly in the first couple of weeks.”

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital

Provincially more than 788,649 vaccines have been administered Henry said, with 87,394 being second does.

Everyone needs to ensure those around them are socially safe by giving space to others. The end is in sight Henry said, but it is not here yet.

“Right now it’s still incredibly important, even after you’ve been immunized, even after your community has been immunized that you take the precautions we all need to continue with – wearing masks, keeping distances and not getting together in crowds.”

Travel is still very high risk for everyone in the province and if people are in doubt about travel, just do not go. It is not the time for any of us to travel outside of our communities for leisure, vacations, or getaways, she said.

“Think about staying in the areas of where you would go for a day trip. If it requires an overnight stay, a vacation rental, then it is not a good idea right now.”

The lead doctor said if a break is needed then support local business and stay at a local campground or hotel.

“Staying local will support local business. Get takeaway from your local restaurant. Support your local community,” Henry said.

Numbers in the local Northern Health Authority reflected on the CDC dashboard of April 1 stated that there were 39 new active cases overnight from March 31, with 297 active cases in the region. From the beginning of the pandemic 6,043 Northern Health residents have been infected with the disease and 5,612 have recovered. There have been 124 deaths according to the website.

Active cases of COVID-19 currently hospitalized total 30 in the health region, with three of them in an outbreak announced at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital on March 29. Northern Health released a statement on April 2nd, amending the originally announced number of four COVID-19 cases at the local health facility down to three and stated there had been no increases in cases.

READ MORE: Acropolis Manor resident dies from COVID-19

K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Ferries vessel returns to dock after passenger violates COVID-19 orders
Next story
Calls to search and rescue groups surge in B.C. as COVID-19 pushes people outdoors

Just Posted

Nurse Angie Z. administers an immunization to a Prince Rupert recipient at the community-whole vaccination clinic which ran from March 14 to 22. More than 9,008 vaccinations have been administered in the region Minister of Health Adrian Dix said on April 1. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Health Minister addresses Prince Rupert — not in a good way

Dr. Henry says support local restaurant takeouts and travel for day trips only

A lamp post on Park Ave. or Hwy 16 in Prince Rupert is concerning citizens that it will fall after damaged caused more than four weeks ago. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
In the light of day, it’s still not on

Prince Rupert resident concerned lamp post will fall

Audrey Dundas and her two-year-old son Jake toddle up Third Ave on April 1st, laughing in the face of Mother Nature’s April fools hail that was on and off during the day. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Easter Bunny may need an umbrella

Prince Rupert weather forecasted by Environment Canada for long weekend

Regional airports, like Prince Rupert Regional Airport and inter-city bus operators, will receive one-time $22.7 million investment over the next year to support operations, Jennifer Rice NDP MLA for the North Coast stated on March 30. (Photo: File photo)
Provincial government to invest $22.7 into regional airport and busses

Northcoast MLA Jennifer Rice said transportation investment will keep people moving

Yaishia Wishlow, assistant manager at Dolly’s Fish Market stands in the empty restaurant on March 30 after the B.C. government ordered all in-restaurant dining to be halted due to COVID-19. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert restaurant owner ‘furious’ over circuit-breaker closures

“Our provincial Premier should be [expletive] spanked to allow this …” — Charmayne Carlson

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 832 new COVID cases and five deaths as third wave continues

There have been 787, 649 vaccine doses administered, including 87,394 second doses

A 28-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
North Vancouver residents to hold drive-thru vigil after stabbings at library

Residents can use flashlights and battery-powered candles while in their vehicles at Lynn Canyon park

BC Search and Rescue Association president Chris Kelly says 79 groups that respond to calls have been pushed to the limit during the pandemic. (Black Press Media files) The Vernon Search and Rescue’s heli-winch team was called to assist in the rescue of two Shuswap backcountry sledders Friday, April 2, 2021. (VSAR photo)
Calls to search and rescue groups surge in B.C. as COVID-19 pushes people outdoors

Groups have been deployed 1,959 times since last April, 10 people have died in avalanches

Vicki McLeod will be presenting her pictures of “wild swimming” at an online women’s Zoom event, YakFest, on April 5. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
‘Wild swimming’ offers a cure for the COVID-19 blues

Nanaimo blogger Vicki McLeod among a growing number touting the benefits of a cold water plunge

The Spirit of Vancouver Island vessel docked at the Tsawwassen terminal. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries vessel returns to dock after passenger violates COVID-19 orders

Passenger was detained by police, who said they could not confirm whether or not the person was arrested

Seven-year-old Rowan Walroth (right) donated just shy of $3,000 to a Vernon food bank in March 2021. (Contributed)
B.C. 7-year-old discovers locals are struggling, raises $3K for food bank

Rowan Walroth read a book about boys who dared to make a difference, and decided to become one

Dogs on duty: Avalanche rescue dog in training Sadie (above) learning about obedience with her owner and handler, Steve Morrison at the Fernie Alpine Resort, and Drift (right) who is FAR’s newest CARDA-certified dog. More pictures, story on page 8.
PHOTOS: Meet Fernie’s team of avalanche rescue dogs

There are five avalance rescue dogs at Fernie Alpine Resort

Thirteen-year-old Grace Farquharson visited her grandmother, Rita Humber, for the first time in more than a year. Humber, 89, is a resident at Marwood House, a long-term care home at Langley Memorial Hospital. They’re both elated to be able to see and hug after a province-wide lockdown due to COVID. (Black Press Media files)
Smiles abound as B.C. seniors in care get to see their families again

As of Thursday, the restrictions around visitation of elderly in long-term care has been eased

In the Facebook group, Field Naturalists of Vancouver Island, a special sighting was recently shared of some swimming polychaetes in the waters of East Sooke. Louise Page, who teaches invertebrate biology and marine biology at the University of Victoria, identified the giant swimming worms to likely be Nereis brandti, also known as “the giant piling worm.” They typically live buried in the sand during the year, but when triggered by a lunar cue, will swim up in the water column to mate. (Photo courtesy of Louise Page)
Giant marine worms rising from burrows along Vancouver Island coast

Triggered by a lunar cue, the shallow water marine worms wiggle up into water column to mate

Most Read