The trailer court in Port Edward is back up for sale after many residents were evicted, and the trailers dismantled. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Rupert renters are overcrowded and overspending

Housing Central reveals affordable housing challenges for Port Edward and Prince Rueprt

Housing affordability and availability has been one of the topics addressed by candidates from both Prince Rupert and Port Edward, but what exactly are the challenges?

The BC Non-Profit Housing Association and Co-operative Housing Federation of BC have joined forces as Housing Central, an initiative that seeks to engage both candidates and voters on making housing a priority.

In Port Edward, the former trailer park site, where residents received eviction notices in 2014, is back up for sale. Residents who attended the all candidates forum wanted to know more about what the district was planning to do about affordable housing.

There are 130 homeowners in Port Edward and 45 renters, according to information from Housing Central, using Statistics Canada 2016 census data. The average income for a homeowner is $109,145 and $40,031 for renters. The average cost of rent and utilities is $665 a month.

In Prince Rupert, there are 2,935 homeowners and 1,975 renters. Owners make an average $107,636 a year, and renters make an average $58,150. Cost of rent and utilities is an average $863 in the city.

Central Housing also found that 45 per cent of renters are spending over 30-50 per cent of their income, before tax, on shelter costs, such as heat, electricity and other utilities.

Based on Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation standards 11 per cent of renters are living in overcrowded, unsuitable housing conditions. Port Edward’s data was not available in Housing Central’s community guide.

READ MORE: Former Anchor Inn to be home to 46 low-income units

There are 330 non-profit housing providers across the city, according to Housing Central. These providers include M’akola Housing Society, North Coast Transition Society, Prince Rupert Senior Citizens Housing Society and Salvation Army Prince Rupert.

What can the new Prince Rupert and Port Edward council members do to address the housing challenges in their communities?

Housing Central suggests: giving public land to the community housing sector for low-cost homes, zone existing and new rental developments as rental only; streamline municipal permitting and rezoning processes to speed up affordable rental development; through retention and replacement policies protect existing affordable housing; and build partnerships with non-profits, co-operatives and other groups working with the community housing sector to develop new affordable housing projects.

RELATED: All candidates agree, Ridley Island tax agreement stays

 

shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com 

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
District psychologists, teacher shortage discussed at school board trustee debate

Just Posted

Rupert renters are overcrowded and overspending

Housing Central reveals affordable housing challenges for Port Edward and Prince Rueprt

Junior Rainmakers show improvement in volleyball play day

Head coach said the team showed better communication despite 0-4 result

Airport wants LNG companies to build own terminals

Best way to handle expected crush of traffic

Heart of Our City — “Mr. I’ll do it”

Morris Kaardal helps to make seamen feel welcome in Prince Rupert

Curling tournaments cancelled for ammonia safety upgrades

The club is replacing its ammonia sensors, installing a ventilation stack among other upgrades

Crow’s Nest: Story and dance through an Indigenous lens

Lester Centre presents a performance by three women on friendship, life and transition to death

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Joint inspection planned for missing journalist at Saudi Consulate

Turkish officials have said they fear a Saudi hit team killed and dismembered Washington Potst reporter Jamal Khashoggi

Sears files for bankruptcy amid plunging sales, massive debt

The company started as a mail order catalogue in the 1880s

BREAKING: Prince Harry and Meghan expecting their 1st child in spring

The announcement of the pregnancy confirms weeks of speculation from royal watchers

Enbridge to begin building road to access pipeline explosion site in B.C.

An explosion Tuesday knocked out a 91-centimetre line

Nearly all available houses sold in Kitimat

Overflow buyers are now looking to Terrace for property after LNG announcement

Andrew Scheer on revamped NAFTA deal: ‘I would have signed a better one’

Conservative leader says he wouldn’t have signed USMCA

Matheson will have NHL hearing after Canucks rookie Pettersson hit

The 19-year-old Swedish centre appeared woozy after the hit

Most Read