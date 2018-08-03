President of the Prince Rupert Indigenous Housing Society, Timothy Innes, shows one of the retrofitted rooms in the former Anchor Inn. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

Former Anchor Inn to be home to 46 low-income units

Prince Rupert Indigenous Housing Society hopes to be ready by fall

The former Anchor Inn’s makeover into 46 low-income housing units is almost complete, and enough people have applied for residency that they could fill the building more than five times over.

“The demand is real. The number of applicants we’ve had for our 46 units is getting close to 240 completed applications,” said Terrance Thomas, the general manager for the Prince Rupert Indigenous Housing Society.

Although the ready-by date is tentatively set for September, the Prince Rupert Indigenous Housing Society (PRHIS) has had to lock off access to the suites because so many have been visiting the site, curious to see the new units.

PRHIS, which operates the building and has overseen its retrofitting, has been working on the former Anchor Inn since acquiring the building in March 2017. The registered non-profit partnered with BC Housing to create several mobility units for tenants with disabilities, two family units and a rental space to host events.

The mobility rooms are outfitted with wider doors, sit-in showers and support rails, while the family units can house two adults and two children. Due to housing regulations, adults and minors cannot live in the same room, making most of the bachelor units unsuitable for families. Couples can share a unit.

The units will be rented between $375 and $600, below the market value based on Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s latest available statistics for the region. Each unit includes phones, WiFi, cable, utilities and furniture.

READ MORE: Low-income housing denied tax exemption in Prince Rupert

In February 2017, the hereditary board of the Kitkatla Nation was approached by BC Housing to form the society “knowing how hard it is to find affordable rents,” society president Timothy Innes said.

The units in the former Anchor Inn are only step one of the society’s long-term projects. PRHIS has also acquired Harbourview for 60 family units and long-term housing. Meanwhile, the former Anchor Inn site will have two family units.

“We want to provide not only affordable housing, but it’s safe, quiet possession property where people are not annoyed by others. We’re trying to create a community within the building,” Thomas said. “The property will be highly maintained. We’re looking for people who are looking for a home and stability.”

The non-profit society hopes to be self-sustaining, although Thomas said they’ll need to rent out the event space — where the pub used to be — on top of tenants’ rents in order to break even. Anyone will be welcome to host their fundraisers, weddings, convocations in the room. Once they’ve been in operation for a year, PRHIS hopes to be eligible for grants. The city, although it denied the society’s application for permissive tax exemptions, has written them a letter of support that they can use to apply for grant applications.

When asked what he hopes tenants will get out of the units, Inness said, “Peace and rest. Comfort.”

The operating agreement is for 40 years.

Once PRHIS receives its occupancy permit from the city and passes inspection, these 46 units will join the row of three housing project sites on Park Avenue in Prince Rupert.

READ MORE: Development permit issued for 36 BC Housing units next to Transition House


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The former Anchor Inn is being retrofitted to house 46 low-income units. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

Previous story
Crews responding to 3 hectare wildfire near Merritt

Just Posted

Former Anchor Inn to be home to 46 low-income units

Prince Rupert Indigenous Housing Society hopes to be ready by fall

DFO increases recreational catch of marine-area chinook

Still no chinook openings anticipated for Skeena River

In Our Opinion: In all fairness

Why the City of Prince Rupert should rethink a tax exemption for a low-income housing project

‘Think about the firefighters’: Butt out, stay safe and obey campfire bans

About 340 of the wildfire in B.C. so far this year have been caused by people

Campfires allowed in Prince Rupert over the long weekend

City fire chief said due to moist weather there is no need for a fire ban within city limits

This Week Podcast — Episode 96

Interview with housing minister Selina Robinson and why Jeff King is working on a mural in Cow Bay

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

Blue Jays delight Canadian fans with 7-3 win over M’s

Hauschild makes impressive debut for victors in Seattle

Willy freed! DFO uses innovative audio technique to draw orca from Vancouver Island harbour

T073B’s nearly two-week-long stay at Comox Harbour has come to an end

Update: Highway 5 closed in northbound lane near Merritt

The vehicle incident took place Aug. 2

Hot cars stopped for speeding on the way to B.C. racetrack

Lamborghini, McLaren impounded by Ridge Meadows RCMP

Fatal crash, wildfire cause traffic snarls on Alberta-B.C. boundary

Motorists are being detoured further south via Highway 3 through the Crowsnest Pass

Sole survivor in B.C. plane crash on the mend, family says

Spencer Neufeld was flying with another pilot and a friend when the aircraft crashed near Lillooet

Crews responding to 3 hectare wildfire near Merritt

Popular Rockin’ River music festival begins tonight south of town

Most Read