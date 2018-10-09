Primer for Port Edward debate

Three mayoral candidates offer their pitch on why residents should vote for them on Oct. 20

At the All Candidates Forum tonight, Oct. 9, residents of Port Edward will have the opportunity to learn more about those running and re-running for mayor and council.

The forum is being held at the Port Edward Community Centre with doors opening at 7 p.m., and the debate beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Below, are pitches for Port Edward candidates on why voters should choose them.

Candidates for Port Edward Mayor

Knut Bjorndal

We can create change

I was raised and schooled in Prince Rupert. I began my working career as a commercial fisherman and during the offseason attended the University of British Columbia studying business and economics. After University I worked in the forest products industry for 28 years. In those 28 years I gained senior management experience in many areas of business, including transportation, marketing, planning, communications and human resources. I spent six years on council and one year on the regional district. I have been a director of the Chamber of Commerce and currently a board member of the Prince Rupert Airport Authority. I am hard working, dedicated and committed to the success of Port Edward.

We need to promote residential growth:

Declining population threatens the viability of Port Edward. We need to look to incentivize people to move and live here.

We need to promote business growth:

Port Edward requires more industry and services including a restaurant and, with First Nations partnership, a carving shed. I have much experience in this area.

Coal dust/Train whistling issues:

There needs to be a concentrated effort by council to reduce and eliminate the coal dust and train whistling issues. I can effectively lead this initiative.

Council communications with residents:

I will initiate effective communication between council and residents through a revised District News or other media options.

Infrastructure: We need improve our roads and sidewalks, more trails, a dog park, and a community garden.

I am dedicated to making changes needed to make Port Edward a vibrant community that will grow and prosper.

Doug Larsen

If elected as Mayor of Port Edward I plan to ensure the district motto of “clean, neat and green” is still the priority.

I will advocate for better bus service and brainstorm with the riders on what they need. I believe in openness and inclusion when it comes to district business. I have an open door policy because I value each and everyone’s opinion and will take the time to listen. I am open to new business as long as the appropriate First Nations, agencies, organizations and environmental protocols are consulted. And last, but definitely not least, I look forward to more community events to create renewed community spirit. I would like to have fun socials so that we can all get to know our neighbours.

Dave MacDonald

I have been a part of the community of Port Edward for 49 years. In that time, I have married my wife Audrey, raised a family and now enjoy being a grandparent.

I am asking you, the people of Port Edward, for your support for another term as Mayor as I have in four previous occasions. I have the energy, compassion, dedication and commitment as well as the experience required to continue the good work that has been done over the past four years.

During this term we have made sure the elementary school remained in Port Edward and continue to work on keeping it in our community. We’ve also upgraded the Tot Park and have begun the building of the senior housing.

We have added to our boat launch, upgraded some of the drainage system, industrial land sold to increase our finances and keep our taxes lower. We have worked well with the councillors.

We have made good decisions in the past; invested in the future and this will position us well for our goal of improving our community.

Looking at the future we will work on sidewalks, road improvements and drainage maintenance with the support of grants from provincial and federal governments. We will work on more senior housing, low cost housing and keep inviting industry to town to increase our tax base. We continue to look for more recreation that is affordable to the community. And of note, the railway safety will be completed.

Please vote Dave MacDonald for Mayor. Thank you for your support in the past, present and hopefully the future. But whoever you support, please get out and vote.

Candidates for Port Edward council

James W. Brown

James Brown.

(Submitted photo)

I’m a long-time resident of Port Edward for 50 years. I’m married of 23 years to my beautiful wife Debra Darlene Brown.

As a councillor of four terms (12 years) I have been so fortunate to serve my hometown on Council. My commitment to Port Edward was unwavering. It has been a privilege working with the Mayor Dave & the Councillors, and Administration staff to lay the groundwork for growth and prosperity.

I feel it important to have accountability and transparency, as I will continue to work for you and you deserve to know what is going on.

If re-elected, the priorities that I want to accomplish the next four years are:

1) To defend and maintain the Ridley Isle tax deal,

2) Enter into discussions and negotiation a Watson Isle tax sharing agreement with Prince Rupert Council. I feel as the closest community to Watson Isle industrial developments that we receive the most impacts such as the rail & road traffic, noise and ships in our harbour etc. We get nothing from Watson Isle as the impact community, while Prince Rupert benefits.

3) Address affordable housing and poverty issues.

4) Economic diversification.

5) Continue to improve our aging infrastructures and roads.

6) Address the Illegal dumping within District of Port Edward issues.

If I were successfully RE-ELECTED, I will continue to be devoted as I believe in Unity and Continuity on PE Council.

I respectfully seek your support and vote on October 20, 2018 as it is my endeavor to keep Unity and Continuity on Port Edward Council.

Murray Kristoff

Murray Kristoff served on council for 18 years and after taking a break from local politics he’s looking to be elected in the 2018 municipal election.

(Submitted photo)

I moved to Port Edward in 1991 with my wife Niki. We have raised our two children in this community.

One of the things I love about living in Port Ed is the close-knit feeling of the community where you know your neighbours and have a sense of what’s going on in your community.

I support :

Improving our community infrastructure, such as roads and sidewalks.

Promote population growth within the community to ensure our school remains viable.

Working with CN to get rid of the train whistling and ensure rail safety through our town.

Work hard to maintain the Ridley Island Tax Share Agreement.

Encourage business growth in Port Edward.

Look at ways to provide affordable housing for our residents.

Involving the community in the decision making process through round table meetings.

Utilizing the Community Center for community events.

Keeping our community safe and clean.

Thank you for your support

The Northern View has yet to receive statements for the other three councillor candidates, Dan Franzen, Christine MacKenzie and Grant Moore.

