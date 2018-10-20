Council and trustee results in Prince Rupert

At 8 p.m. the polls close and the counting begins, stay tuned for updates

The polls are closed in Prince Rupert and 33 per cent of eligible voters have cast their vote.

The unofficial results are in for council: Blair Mirau, Nick Adey, Barry Cunningham, Reid Skelton-Morven, Gurvinder Randhawa and Wade Niesh.

The four incumbents, Mirau, Cunningham, Niesh and Randhawa, had the top votes. Mirau, for the second election in a row had the most votes with 2,221. In the last election, Mirau received the most votes with 2,915, according to CivicInfoBC.

The city is providing unofficial data through its website, demonstrating that 2,913 ballots had been cast as of 7:20 p.m. out of 8,727 eligible voters.

Voter turnout in 2014, was 47.6 per cent, which was higher than the B.C. average of 34.5 per cent.

Mayor Lee Brain was acclaimed to run for another four-year term

Prince Rupert councillor candidates

Nick Adey 1,535

Charmayne Carlson 811

Barry Cunningham [incumbent] 2,133

Sarah Dantzer 1,177

Blair Mirau [incumbent] 2,221

Wade Niesh [incumbent] 1,811

Gurvinder Randhawa [incumbent] 1,841

Reid Skelton-Morven 1,342

READ about the CANDIDATES here

WATCH MORE: Prince Rupert candidates on why you should vote for them

School board trustee candidates

David Cook 758

Al Ernst 275

Steve Finnigan 965

James Horne [incumbent] 1,235

Terri-Lynne Huddlestone [incumbent] 947

Bart Kuntz [incumbent] 1,350

Tina Last [incumbent] 1,313

Kristy Maier 1,096

Jessica Newman 918

Louisa Sanchez [incumbent] 1,086

Kate Toye 1,838

READ about the CANDIDATES here.

RELATED: District psychologists, teacher shortage discussed at school board trustee debate


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Mayoral results from across B.C.

Just Posted

Ocean “Blob” returns to North Coast of B.C.

A 2,000 kilometre patch of warm ocean water could signal a warm winter in Prince Rupert

VIDEO: Coast Guard works with First Nations in oil response exercise

Approximately 80 people involved in mock oil response in the Prince Rupert harbour

Judd Repole honoured with jersey retirement

Repole played for five years with the Osoyoos Coyotes in the KIJHL

Part 2: Online shopping, taxes and labour pressure on Rupert’s retail

Part Two of a series investigating the shrinking retail sector on the North Coast of B.C.

Fire crews put out basement fire on 6th Avenue East

Prince Rupert fire chief said the fire is not being considered suspicious

This Week Pocast – Episode 107

Rainbow Nation’s host Russel Adams joins the show to talk about elections, cannabis and Halloween

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Team Canada gold medal winners for first time in world curling championship

Team Canada earned gold in Kelowna at the 2018 Winn Rentals World Mixed Curling Championship

B.C. passenger caught smoking weed in a car issued $230 fine

Saanich police did a field sobriety test on the driver and deemed it safe for him to drive

Payette invites critics to ‘come and spend a few days’ with her

Governor General Julie Payette made her first official to B.C. back in March

More pot stores expected in B.C. in coming ‘weeks and months’: attorney general

Attorney General David Eby and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth visited the new BC Cannabis Store in the province’s Interior

Telus launches charitable foundation to help vulnerable youth

The Telus Friendly Future Foundation complements other social initiatives by the company, including Mobility for Good

Police say suspicious death of B.C. artist ruled a homicide

Patrick Zube Aylward’s body was found in a residence on a rural road outside of Seton Portage, west of Lillooet, B.C.

Temporary roads being built in areas affected by landslide in northern B.C.

Emergency Management BC news release says Disaster Financial Assistance is available to eligible residents of the Peace River Regional District who may have been affected by the landslides

Most Read