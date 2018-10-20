Council and trustee results in Prince Rupert

The polls are closed in Prince Rupert and 33 per cent of eligible voters have cast their vote.
The unofficial results are in for council: Blair Mirau, Nick Adey, Barry Cunningham, Reid Skelton-Morven, Gurvinder Randhawa and Wade Niesh.
The four incumbents, Mirau, Cunningham, Niesh and Randhawa, had the top votes. Mirau, for the second election in a row had the most votes with 2,221. In the last election, Mirau received the most votes with 2,915, according to CivicInfoBC.
The city is providing unofficial data through its website, demonstrating that 2,913 ballots had been cast as of 7:20 p.m. out of 8,727 eligible voters.
Voter turnout in 2014, was 47.6 per cent, which was higher than the B.C. average of 34.5 per cent.
Mayor Lee Brain was acclaimed to run for another four-year term
Prince Rupert councillor candidates
Nick Adey 1,535
Charmayne Carlson 811
Barry Cunningham [incumbent] 2,133
Sarah Dantzer 1,177
Blair Mirau [incumbent] 2,221
Wade Niesh [incumbent] 1,811
Gurvinder Randhawa [incumbent] 1,841
Reid Skelton-Morven 1,342
School board trustee candidates
David Cook 758
Al Ernst 275
Steve Finnigan 965
James Horne [incumbent] 1,235
Terri-Lynne Huddlestone [incumbent] 947
Bart Kuntz [incumbent] 1,350
Tina Last [incumbent] 1,313
Kristy Maier 1,096
Jessica Newman 918
Louisa Sanchez [incumbent] 1,086
Kate Toye 1,838
