Council and trustee results in Prince Rupert

At 8 p.m. the polls close and the counting begins, stay tuned for updates

The polls are closed in Prince Rupert and 33 per cent of eligible voters have cast their vote.

The unofficial results are in for council: Blair Mirau, Nick Adey, Barry Cunningham, Reid Skelton-Morven, Gurvinder Randhawa and Wade Niesh.

The four incumbents, Mirau, Cunningham, Niesh and Randhawa, had the top votes. Mirau, for the second election in a row had the most votes with 2,221. In the last election, Mirau received the most votes with 2,915, according to CivicInfoBC.

The city is providing unofficial data through its website, demonstrating that 2,913 ballots had been cast as of 7:20 p.m. out of 8,727 eligible voters.

Voter turnout in 2014, was 47.6 per cent, which was higher than the B.C. average of 34.5 per cent.

Mayor Lee Brain was acclaimed to run for another four-year term

Prince Rupert councillor candidates

Nick Adey 1,535

Charmayne Carlson 811

Barry Cunningham [incumbent] 2,133

Sarah Dantzer 1,177

Blair Mirau [incumbent] 2,221

Wade Niesh [incumbent] 1,811

Gurvinder Randhawa [incumbent] 1,841

Reid Skelton-Morven 1,342

School board trustee candidates

David Cook 758

Al Ernst 275

Steve Finnigan 965

James Horne [incumbent] 1,235

Terri-Lynne Huddlestone [incumbent] 947

Bart Kuntz [incumbent] 1,350

Tina Last [incumbent] 1,313

Kristy Maier 1,096

Jessica Newman 918

Louisa Sanchez [incumbent] 1,086

Kate Toye 1,838

