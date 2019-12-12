Prince Rupert RCMP investigating possible impaired driving incident

The Prince Rupert RCMP are investigating a potential case of impaired driving, following a two vehicle collision on Wednesday afternoon.
The RCMP responded to the call around 1 p.m., in the 500-Block of Third Ave.
On scene, frontline officers located two vehicles with no noticeable damage and no injuries being reported.
One vehicle was making a left hand turn when the other vehicle ran into the back of it.
There was evidence to suggest one driver may have been impaired at the time of the collision. The investigation continues.
