Esthetically pleasing program coming to Prince Rupert

Coast Mountain College is rolling out a new esthetics program in November . (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

Coast Mountain College is laying the foundation for a new esthetics program offered at their Prince Rupert campus.

The public can go relax at the spa as students get training on skin care, facials, hair removal, make-up design, facial and body treatments as well as massages. Students will also attend in-class lectures for theoretical learning.

The program is set to begin in November and will last for 26 weeks for a total of 800 hours of education. Tuition and books are approximately $8,800.

Students who complete the program will be eligible to write the B.C. Beauty Council licensing examinations.

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist