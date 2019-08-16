Coast Mountain College is rolling out a new esthetics program in November . (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

Esthetically pleasing program coming to Prince Rupert

Coast Mountain College is rolling out a new esthetics program in November

Coast Mountain College is laying the foundation for a new esthetics program offered at their Prince Rupert campus.

The public can go relax at the spa as students get training on skin care, facials, hair removal, make-up design, facial and body treatments as well as massages. Students will also attend in-class lectures for theoretical learning.

The program is set to begin in November and will last for 26 weeks for a total of 800 hours of education. Tuition and books are approximately $8,800.

Students who complete the program will be eligible to write the B.C. Beauty Council licensing examinations.

READ MORE: Coast Mountain College rolls out Cannabis Cultivation Series

READ MORE: President and CEO leaving Coast Mountain College

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Skeena Watershed reopened for recreational pink and coho
Next story
All Nations Driving Academy gets $360K boost from province

Just Posted

Esthetically pleasing program coming to Prince Rupert

Coast Mountain College is rolling out a new esthetics program in November

All Nations Driving Academy gets $360K boost from province

Terrace-based driving school bridges gap in services for remote northwest B.C. communities

Skeena Watershed reopened for recreational pink and coho

Four sections and tributaries remain closed

Rupert rugby athletes in Orlando

Three rookies get their first test with touring rugby squad at Tropic 7s

Called Home: New Ministers in Prince Rupert

Pentecostal Tabernacle has new life within its walls

The Northern View Cannery Road Race is only one month away

Northern View takes on scenic half-marathon, 10k, 5k, and 1k kid fun

The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

The Northern View 2019 Readers Choice

It’s that time of year again! Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Aug. 30

WEB POLL: Do you think the city should assist the golf course financially so that it can address issues such as staff retention and acquisition of proper machinery?

Don’t fore-get to vote!

Bob Lenarduzzi out as Vancouver Whitecaps president

MLS team is at the bottom of the Western Conference standings

B.C. daycare operator denies negligence in death of ‘Baby Mac’

Infant died in early 2017 after biting an electrical cord, according to a lawsuit filed by his mom

BC SPCA reopens animal cruelty investigation at Abbotsford pig farm

Additional alleged footage released from Excelsior Hog Farm sparks new investigation

Donor upset no one noticed B.C. school’s sculpture had been missing for a year

Agassiz’s Fraser River Lodge owner baffled how theft went undetected

Purple fentanyl among items seized in B.C. drug bust

Youth being recruited as drivers for more-established drug dealers, police say

Most Read