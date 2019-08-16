Esthetically pleasing program coming to Prince Rupert

Coast Mountain College is laying the foundation for a new esthetics program offered at their Prince Rupert campus.
The public can go relax at the spa as students get training on skin care, facials, hair removal, make-up design, facial and body treatments as well as massages. Students will also attend in-class lectures for theoretical learning.
The program is set to begin in November and will last for 26 weeks for a total of 800 hours of education. Tuition and books are approximately $8,800.
Students who complete the program will be eligible to write the B.C. Beauty Council licensing examinations.
Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo
Send Jenna email
