President and CEO leaving Coast Mountain College

Burt will say goodbye to CMNT come September

Ken Burt will be leaving his position as president & CEO of Coast Mountain College (CMTN).

Burt has been with CMTN for five years and will be leaving to spend more time with his family in Halifax.

“The five years I have enjoyed at Coast Mountain College have been a remarkable experience,” Burt said. “I’m excited to be spending more time with my family, but I’m also going to miss my team here. I leave knowing the college is led by a strong board of governors and an extremely capable leadership team, both who have worked very hard to move our agenda forward to better serve the learners of our region.”

Burt will continue to lead CMTN until mid-September.

“During Ken’s time as president, the college has become sustainable and is well set up to continue the fantastic progress that has been made over the past five years,” Nicole Halbauer, CMTN board chair, said. “Ken is an innovative and visionary leader in the post-secondary sector. I am confident he will continue to influence new thinking not just in northern B.C., but across the province and the country.”

During his time at CMTN Burt worked on campus renewal and a strategic plan developed with input from staff, faculty and the community, leading to the college’s new brand and name.

Prior to joining CMTN, Burt was a senior administrator at Dalhousie University, Okanagan College, Okanagan University College and the University of British Columbia.

“Since becoming board chair, I have learned much more about the college, and Ken’s leadership,” Halbauer said. “I wish him the very best in his future endeavours.”

The board of governors said they are working on a transition plan to ensure the college continues to progress forward while the search for a new president takes place.

