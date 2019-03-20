Rumors to hit the Lester Centre stage this Thursday

Shannon Lough / The Northern View The cast of Rumors is make up of local performers, Chris Armstrong, Tristan Higginson, Rich Jerstad, Paula Loroff, Heather MacRae, Aurora Martin, Will Matheson, Krysta Ostrom, Tyler Portelance and Jacqueline Taylor. The play will hit the Lester Centre of the Arts stage on Thursday, March 21; Friday, March 22; and Saturday, March 23, at 7:30 p.m. each evening.

Community theatre strikes again with Neil Simon’s comedy Rumors.

Kicking off this Thursday at the Lester Centre of the Arts in Prince Rupert, two-act comedy will incite laughter until the last showing on Saturday.

Behind the scenes a multi-talented team is putting the show together with Hans Seidemann co-directing alongside Lester Centre general manager Michael Gurney, and stage manager Scott Langille.

The play is set in New York in the late ‘80s in the upscale home of Deputy Mayor Charlie Brock. The guests arrive to find the host is in no condition to throw the party and a cover up ensues.

“As new guests arrive the guests that are already there have to concoct ever more elaborate stories to make it all fit and work, and as the play goes on the stories fall apart, everyone loses their minds and it’s a lot of fun along the way,” Seidemann said.

WATCH MORE: Mz. Judged returns to the Lester Centre stage

The cast is made up of local performers, Chris Armstrong, Tristan Higginson, Rich Jerstad, Paula Loroff, Heather MacRae, Aurora Martin, Will Matheson, Krysta Ostrom, Tyler Portelance and Jacqueline Taylor.

“Neil Simon’s romp Rumors will be the result of vigorous collaboration by Prince Rupert performers and crew members bent on sharing three unforgettable nights of side-splitting entertainment,” Gurney said in the press release.

Performance dates are on Thursday, March 21; Friday, March 22; and Saturday, March 23, at 7:30 p.m. each evening. Tickets for the production are on sale at Cooks Jewellers and the Lester Centre box office at three rates: adults ($25), seniors ($15) and students ($10).

WATCH MORE: “Spamalot” crowned a hit

Shannon Lough | Editor