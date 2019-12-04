Hannah Lindenblatt (left) and Serena Horne (right) will be starring in the Charles Hays musical Freaky Friday this weekend.

WATCH: Charles Hays students are set to get freaky this weekend

CHSS will be performing the musical Freaky Friday at the Lester Centre of the Arts this weekend

Charles Hays Secondary School will be presenting Freaky Friday, a musical adaptation of the comedic film directed by Mark Waters and the 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers.

A mother and daughter duo, who could not be more different, get on each other’s nerves until they wake up the next morning finding out that they have switched bodies.

To make matters worse, daughter Ellie Blake has a crush on high schooler Adam, and mom Catherine Blake is set to get married. Not only does the duo have to navigate each other’s lives, but they desperately need to find a way to switch back before the big wedding night.

Familial love may be the theme of Freaky Friday but there are also several other romantic relationships are play.(Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Serena Horne will be portraying Catherine in the body of Ellie, and Hannah Lindenblatt will portray the daughter in the body of her mother.

READ MORE: Disaster! experts come together at Lester Centre of the Arts

“Catherine has to battle a lot of challenges in her daughter’s life that she doesn’t necessarily see because Ellie does not speak up about those things, like bullying. So it is really interesting,” Horne said. “It’s kind of cool to see, especially from an audience perspective.”

Horne said one of the musical numbers she is most excited for is ‘Go’, where she will be dancing in a water fountain.

“We can expect lots of upbeat catchy songs and lots of interesting lighting that really brings a good impact and magical effect to the play,” Corbin Basson, who plays Adam, said.

The play is directed by Alison O’Toole, with Kristy Tillman serving as the musical director.

The show will take place on Thursday and Friday evenings as well as Saturday for a matinee performance.

READ MORE: Charles Hays Secondary students steal the show

