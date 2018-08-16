The Postmen collect 45 boxes of supplies for wildfire relief

Prince Rupert donations of food, water and toilet paper to be delivered to Burns Lake first

Kristen Frank, a volunteer with The Postmen, organized her first official collection Aug. 13-15 for emergency workers and fire victims in northern B.C. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

After three days of collecting donations in Prince Rupert for wildfire relief, The Postmen have collected 45 boxes of items, two pallets of water and toilet paper.

Wednesday night, Aug. 15, Kristen Frank had her hands full as donations continued to be dropped off at the Moose Hall.

“We are absolutely amazed by all the donations that have come in and also very thankful to the community for helping us help others! Way to go Prince Rupert,” she said.

Volunteers sorted through donations for evacuees and for emergency personnel. Ziploc bags were made for fire crews with Band-Aids, bug spray, throat lozenges and granola bars.

RELATED: Wildfires 5 km from northwest B.C. fibre-optic cable

She attributed the success of her first official Postmen collection to extra help from Rosa Robichaud and from a few others who helped box and do inventory.

A truck driver is picking up all the boxes, water and toilet paper tonight and delivering them to the Burns Lake Postman depot to fill the need there. Any extra items will move up the line to Fraser Lake and then to Prince George.

Frank wants to do another donation drop off if she can find a venue and transportation.

READ MORE: Donation drop off tonight for B.C. wildfire victims



shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter