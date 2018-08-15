Donation drop off tonight for B.C. wildfire victims

The Postmen have set up a three-day depot at the Moose Hall in Prince Rupert for disaster relief

View of the wildfire from Dragon Lake (South Quesnel). (Reg Wachskreide photo)

The Postmen representatives in Prince Rupert have set up a donation drop off for B.C. wildfire evacuees in Burns Lake, Fraser Lake, Prince George and Quesnel.

This is Kristen Frank’s first official collection, and it’s personal.

She owns a home in Quesnel, where residents are on evacuation alert.

“They haven’t been getting what they need for evacuees,” Frank said.

When asked to describe Quesnel she said it’s “very smoky. You can actually see the fire burning over the river in most of the parts of the city.”

With the help of one other, she’s set up a drop off at the Moose Hall for the past three days.

Tonight, Wednesday, Aug. 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., is the last chance to donate.

On Thursday, a truck driver has offered to drive the donated items to the affected areas.

“I am hopeful to be able to do this again if I can manage to find a space and transportation,” Frank said.

The Postmen started in 2016 after wildfires affected the people in Fort McMurray. Postmen Depots are set up across Canada and are run by volunteers. For more information visit their website.

The drive in Prince Rupert is collecting:

Warm blankets (freshly washed)

Water

Gatorade

Juice

Nonperishable Food/Canned Food

Beef Jerky

Uncle Ben’s Rice

Pasta

Pasta sauce

Pancake Mix

Syrup

Granola Bars & Snacks

Hard candies/throat lozengers

Over the counter meds (such as antihistamines, Motrin, Tylenol, Advil etc)

Eye Drops

Lip Balm

Bug Spray

Pet Food

Cat Litter

Work gloves – various sizes

Mens & Ladies Underwear

Mens & Ladies Socks

1st Aid supplies

Hand Soap

Toothpaste

Shaving Cream

Shavers

Lotions/creams

Sunscreen

Mens & Ladies Deodorants

Feminine Products

Combs/Brushes

Batteries

Dish Soap

Laundry Soap

Toilet Paper

Please note: Clothing will not be accepted at this time

