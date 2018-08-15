Donation drop off tonight for B.C. wildfire victims

The Postmen representatives in Prince Rupert have set up a donation drop off for B.C. wildfire evacuees in Burns Lake, Fraser Lake, Prince George and Quesnel.
This is Kristen Frank’s first official collection, and it’s personal.
She owns a home in Quesnel, where residents are on evacuation alert.
“They haven’t been getting what they need for evacuees,” Frank said.
When asked to describe Quesnel she said it’s “very smoky. You can actually see the fire burning over the river in most of the parts of the city.”
With the help of one other, she’s set up a drop off at the Moose Hall for the past three days.
Tonight, Wednesday, Aug. 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., is the last chance to donate.
On Thursday, a truck driver has offered to drive the donated items to the affected areas.
“I am hopeful to be able to do this again if I can manage to find a space and transportation,” Frank said.
The Postmen started in 2016 after wildfires affected the people in Fort McMurray. Postmen Depots are set up across Canada and are run by volunteers. For more information visit their website.
The drive in Prince Rupert is collecting:
Warm blankets (freshly washed)
Water
Gatorade
Juice
Nonperishable Food/Canned Food
Beef Jerky
Uncle Ben’s Rice
Pasta
Pasta sauce
Pancake Mix
Syrup
Granola Bars & Snacks
Hard candies/throat lozengers
Over the counter meds (such as antihistamines, Motrin, Tylenol, Advil etc)
Eye Drops
Lip Balm
Bug Spray
Pet Food
Cat Litter
Work gloves – various sizes
Mens & Ladies Underwear
Mens & Ladies Socks
1st Aid supplies
Hand Soap
Toothpaste
Shaving Cream
Shavers
Lotions/creams
Sunscreen
Mens & Ladies Deodorants
Feminine Products
Combs/Brushes
Batteries
Dish Soap
Laundry Soap
Toilet Paper
Please note: Clothing will not be accepted at this time
shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
