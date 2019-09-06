The Northern View wants to show off your skills on our front page

The Northern View wants to show off your love for fishing by having your photo on the front page of next week’s edition of our paper.

Upload your photos/videos of The Northern View’s fishing derby on social media with #NVfishingderby

Upload your photos or videos of The Northern View’s inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby, tag us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram with the #NVfishingderby and we’ll choose our favourite photo.

We will also feature the rest of our favourite photos inside our spread.

  • Insta: @thenorthernview
  • Twitter: @NorthernView
  • Facebook: facebook.com/thenorthernview

It’s not too late to get tickets:

To enter the derby, simply purchase a ticket for $25 at Rushbrook Floats Sept. 7 from 6 a.m.- 9a.m. before heading out on to the water.

Only one fish may be weighed in per ticket.

Weigh in is from 1p.m. – 5p.m. at 737 Fraser St.

READ MORE: The Northern View’s fishing derby helping NCCS raise money for child development centre

More about The Northern View’s inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby

The Northern View in support of North Coast Community Services is proud to announce the inaugural The Northern View Tyee Fishing Derby to be held in Prince Rupert on Sept. 7.

More than $7,000 in cash and prizes are up for grabs in two categories: salmon and halibut.

A $2,000 cash prize will be awarded to the largest legally-caught salmon and halibut, as well as second and third prizes of $1,000 and $500 respectively.

There will also be hidden weight and door prizes given away.

*All proceeds from the derby go directly to the North Coast Community Services.

Derby guidelines

* All provincial and federal sportfishing regulations are in full effect including possession and size restrictions. No exemptions or exceptions.

* Maximum length of halibut (head on) 126 centimetres. No exemptions or exceptions.

*All fish entered must be caught on the day of the derby.

* Expect all fish to be inspected.

*Expect fisheries officers to be patrolling waters and weigh-in.

*Only one fish may be weighed in per ticket.

*Weigh-in begins at 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at 737 Fraser Street, Prince Rupert, B.C.

* All fish must be caught by rod and reel.

* The Northern View, Black Press Media and North Coast Community Services accepts no liability for any participant for any reason.

* Decisions by derby officials are final and not subject to appeal.

For further information call Sherry Beal at: 250-627-7166 ext 2002.

or e-mail sbeal.nccs@citywest.ca

 

