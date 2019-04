Ed Evans and Shannon Lough, from The Northern View, support the Green Business initiative organized by Transition Prince Rupert. (Ceilidh Marlow photo)

For Sustainability Month, Transition Prince Rupert is encouraging businesses to take the Green Business Pledge and adopt at least five environmentally-friendly initiatives.

On April 9, The Northern View became the third local business to sign the pledge and commit to a greener office.

READ MORE: What to do for Sustainability Month in Prince Rupert

