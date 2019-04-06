What to do for Sustainability Month in Prince Rupert

VIDEO on city-wide events to clean up the community, and how to become better neighbours

Transition Prince Rupert director, Sarah Dantzer, speaks to the Northern View about the city’s first official ‘Sustainability Month’ and what activities residents can get involved in to benefit the community and the environment. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Get green this April by taking part in at least one of the earth-minded activities in Prince Rupert.

Think tidying up the neighbourhood, rethinking our addition to plastic, planting an edible garden, and convincing your boss to sign the Green Business pledge.

All these activities, and more, are being carefully organized into one month with the energy of Transition Prince Rupert behind the helm.

“It’s just proof in itself what can happen when you start to talk about sustainability, what it means to you and how to amplify it in your community,” said Sarah Dantzer, board treasurer for Transition.

The city is on board as well, with council approving a resolution to declare April as Sustainability Month at the last meeting on March 25.

First up, businesses can sign up for the Green Business pledge by committing to at least five of the listed environment-friendly actions in the next year. After signing the pledge and submitting to Transition Prince Rupert, the business will receive a sticker to show their support.

For some light entertainment, the documentary Addicted to Plastic will be presented at the Lester Centre on Friday, April 12, at 7 p.m. Entry is by donation, $5 for students and $10 for adults, with the money going toward a mural for School District 52.

Then on Sunday, April 14, starting at 2 p.m., the fourth annual Rupert Rubbish Roundup is taking place in 12 different locations across the city.

“These beloved locations are being coined ‘Rendezvous’ and all interested participants are asked to find your rendezvous so that you can meet your neighbours and make your neighbourhood neat,” Dantzer said.

Nestled in between all of Transition’s planned events, Positive Prince Rupert — Civic Pride, is kicking off it’s 2019 community clean-up on Earth Day, April 21. Volunteers can meet Chantal Meggison, group coordinator, at Mariners Park. From the park they’ll move on to the Sunken Gardens and under the stairs behind the museum.

“It’s their community, so you get with you give. The more we give and put our energy into it the more we benefit ourselves. It creates a wonderful environment for us to live in,” Meggison said.

For the final event of the month, green thumbs, and aspiring gardeners can meet at the Sunken Garden on Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. for the Third Annual Plant and Flower Market partnership with the Prince Rupert Garden Club. There will be different vendors showcasing local produce, and garden centres, and several children’s activities.

