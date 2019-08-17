An improv sketch revolving around mildly inappropriate love letters between a dentist and his patient. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Snickers and Superheroes at Udderfest

Fantasy and frivolity the Friday festival offerings

Theatre goers enjoyed a pair of late night performances at the Tom Rooney Playhouse on Friday night as part of the annual Udderfest theatre festival.

“Sex Lives of Superheroes” gave comic book fans something to enjoy through the story of Michael, a superhero obssessed super fan who is adept at both comic book trivia and being a pushover to his ex-girlfriend Lisa. When Michael is introduced to Elenor, she helps him to summon up some of the courage from the characters he loves reading about so much, and stand up to Lisa in order to move on with his life.

A dispute over a Captain America poster is the motivation Michael (William Matheson) needs to finally work up the courage to stand up to his ex-girlfriend Lisa (Paula Loroff), much to his new girlfriend Elenor’s (Krysta Ostrom) delight. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The cast of “Sex Lives of Superheroes”: Shala McCarthy, Krysta Ostrom, William Matheson, Paula Loroff, Chelsea Stamp-Vincent and director Krista Ediger. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Following an intermission, attendees returned to their seats for an hour of improv comedy from a panel of performers. The “Hook, Line and Snicker” segment featured a number of popular tropes from the improv genre, culminating with a recreation of “The Little Mermaid” that was performed in progressively decreasing increments. A 15 second retelling gave the audience a true rapid fire retelling of Ariel’s troubles with Ursula.

Participants on the improv panel get a kick out of their colleagues’ performances. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Earlier performances in the evening were “High Steaks” and “Green Apple Mysteries”.

