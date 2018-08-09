Lucas Anders and Erik Langille returned to the Tom Rooney Stage to give special improv performances at Udderfest with guest star Constance Eby. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

North Coast theatre festival udderly fantastic

Udderfest 2018 is underway at the Tom Rooney Playhouse in Prince Rupert from Aug. 8-12

The 20th year of Udderfest is upon us, and the first night kicked off with an hour of improv and an original play.

There are four more days of performances, Aug. 9 – 12.

For Thursday, Aug. 9, Bad Things: Funeral Edition is on at 7:00 p.m., and Locked Down is on at 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 10, Way Over My Head at 7:30 p.m., Ginger Tut, 9 p.m., and Hook, Line and Snicker Improv at 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 11, Youth Camp at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., Certainly a Heap at 5 p.m., Locked Down at 7:30 p.m., Bad Things: Funeral Edition at 9 p.m., then it’s the comedy debate show War of Wits at 10 p.m. featuring Hondo Arendt, Joey Jack, Chelsea Stamp-Vincent, Helena Skrinjar, Cody Brown, Hans Seidemann and Ryan Staschuk.

Sunday, Ginger Tut at 1 p.m., Way Over My Head at 2 p.m. and Certainly a Heap at 3 p.m.

Udderfest takes place at the Tom Rooney Playhouse. Tickets are available at the door or Seahorse Trading Company until Saturday. The cost is $10 per show, or $30 for a four-show festival pass.

Stay tuned for more photos of the festival.

A bit of Hook, Line and Snicker improv with Krista Ediger, Lyle McNish and Lucas Anders on the opening night of Udderfest, Aug. 8. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Erik Langille, Treena Decker, Lyle McNish and Krista Ediger give the first performance with Lucas Anders at Udderfest on Aug. 8. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Lucas Anders and Erik Langille returned to the Tom Rooney Stage to give special improv performances at Udderfest with guest star Constance Eby. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

