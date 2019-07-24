School District 52 shuffles vice-principals for 2019-2020 academic year

Conrad, Roosevelt, and Prince Rupert Middle School will see new faces come Aug. 1

Peter Scott will be leaving his role as vice-principal of Prince Rupert Middle School (PRMS) with Paramit Khaira taking his place effective Aug. 1. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

School District 52 (SD52) is doing a vice-principal shuffle in preparation for the new academic year.

Peter Scott will be leaving his role as vice-principal of Prince Rupert Middle School after serving there for one year. Scott will be moving south to Grand Forks, B.C to take up a position with School District 51 as principal, and to be closer to family.

Previous to PRMS, Scott served as vice-principal of Roosevelt Park Community School for two years, and led the Sphero Olympics and Science Fair, two popular initiatives from SD52.

READ MORE: Collaboration key to success for new SD52 superintendent in Prince Rupert

Paramit Khaira, vice-principal of Conrad Elementary School since 2015, will be filling Scott’s role. Khaira while maintain his part-time role of vice-principal of Innovation and Technology, a position designed to promote SD52’s technology initiative.

Tania Murray will move into the open spot at Conrad. Murray is an educator with 17 years of experience in both rural and urban settings. Murray is in the process of completing her master’s degree in special education.

The new appointments will come into effect Aug. 1.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert high school trending upward on Fraser Institute’s rankings

Important back-to-school dates

SD52 also released their back-to-school calendar.

Families who moved during the summer can register their kids from Aug. 26 -30, with exception of Port Edward Elementary School, which will only be open Aug. 27 and 29, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Hartley Bay opens Aug. 26 with full classes beginning Aug. 27. All other SD52 schools open Sept. 3 with full classes beginning Sept. 4.

Resident’s can check SD52’s website for a full schedule of times and dates.

READ MORE: Sd52 teachers learn about ancient Ts’msyen traditions

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist