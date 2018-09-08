Collaboration key to success for new SD 52 superintendent in Prince Rupert

Irene LaPierre said she plans to build on the strengths of the district

Irene LaPierre began her tenure as the new superintendent for School District No. 52 on Aug. 1, 2018. (Photo submitted by Irene LaPierre)

A little over a month into her tenure as the new superintendent for School District No. 52, Irene LaPierre sees her role as someone who can help facilitate the connections that will help move education in the district forward.

“As a collective we need to create those successful relationships because they really are the backbone of success in our school district and most importantly our students,” LaPierre said.

LaPierre was announced at the district’s new superintendent in early June and officially took over the role on Aug. 1. Since arriving in Prince Rupert, she said she has spent most of her time talking to teachers and administrators to get a better understanding of the district.

On the first days of the school year, she has also visited schools to meet with students and parents to get their feedback and hear what their concerns are.

“Right now I’m watching, I’m listening, I’m learning,” she said.

Ultimately, LaPierre said she wants to create an environment where students can achieve their highest potential, not just in terms of improved graduation rates, but also in the life and work skills they’ll need to be successful adults.

To accomplish this, LaPierre said she wants to hear what students have to say about their education.

“Quite often as parents, as teachers, administrators or adults in general we sometimes make decisions for students without consulting them,” she said. “So I’m all about consulting students and learning from them what it is they need to help them be successful.”

LaPierre said she intends to wait and doesn’t anticipate making any changes until she has had an opportunity to get enough feedback to make the most informed decision.

“A month is not enough time to say, ‘let’s change this, let’s change that,’” she said. “I’ll be very thoughtful, very intentional and when the time comes I’ll be very collaborative about change.

“Leaders don’t work in isolation, they work with a group of people.”

Another issue that LaPierre is passionate about is Indigenous education. Having previously spent 11 years serving as district principal of Indigenous education in School District No. 83, LaPierre said the prospect of coming to an area with such rich First Nations heritage and learning opportunities was appealing to her.

“I know as a former district principal we didn’t have that luxury,” she said. “That leads me to believe that this area is rich with culture and with people.

“We all have a responsibility and collective ownership to implement the curriculum and the world views and perspectives.”

LaPierre said she also intends to create a weekly newsletter that will highlight and celebrate the accomplishments of staff and students in the district. LaPierre said that in addition to giving recognition to those who deserve it, the newsletter will be a good way for people within the district to communicate with itself.

“We don’t take the time to pause and say well done enough, and this is a good way to do that,” she said.

LaPierre said her success will depend on her building on the foundation that’s been set by those who have been working in the district for years before her.

“We never as leaders tear the foundation apart and start over again, it’s honouring the past and moving forward with the future,” she said. “I’m the new kid on the block and I’m going to be the one working on building relationships because it’s something that every new leader needs to do.”



