Say cheese! Conrad Elementary students got a special treat for lunchtime

The Parent Advisory Council host pizza hot lunch to better the school

Grade 1 Oliver Bradbrooke and students at Conrad got a cheesy lunch meal put on by the PAC to raise money for the school. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Students got a lunchtime treat last Wednesday afternoon at Conrad Elementary.

The Parent Advisory Council (PAC) hosted a hot lunch fundraiser to help pay for bus transportation for field trips, supporting the student council’s endeavours and hopefully benches for the new playground.

Oliver Bradbrooke, 6, helped out his mom and the rest of PAC deliver pizza to the classroom.

Four hundred fifty dollars was raised for the pizza lunch event which PAC hosts approximately four times a year.

Grade 1 Oliver Bradbrooke was Conrad’s little helper as he delivered pizza to the classrooms for PAC’s hot lunch fundraiser. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist