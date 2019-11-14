Grade 1 Oliver Bradbrooke and students at Conrad got a cheesy lunch meal put on by the PAC to raise money for the school. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Say cheese! Conrad Elementary students got a special treat for lunchtime

The Parent Advisory Council host pizza hot lunch to better the school

Students got a lunchtime treat last Wednesday afternoon at Conrad Elementary.

The Parent Advisory Council (PAC) hosted a hot lunch fundraiser to help pay for bus transportation for field trips, supporting the student council’s endeavours and hopefully benches for the new playground.

Oliver Bradbrooke, 6, helped out his mom and the rest of PAC deliver pizza to the classroom.

Four hundred fifty dollars was raised for the pizza lunch event which PAC hosts approximately four times a year.

Grade 1 Oliver Bradbrooke was Conrad’s little helper as he delivered pizza to the classrooms for PAC’s hot lunch fundraiser. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

READ MORE: Conrad Elementary officially opens their new and improved playground

READ MORE: Annunciation students are baking a difference

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cineplex to show free holiday movies to support Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada

Just Posted

Year one as SD52’s chair: Horne on new curriculum, PRMS building, teacher’s strike

Results of School District 52’s board elections are in, Horne serves second term

B.C. First Nation Chief Ed John faces historic sex charges

John served as minister for children and families under then-premier Ujjah Dosanjh

Prince Rupert RCMP seeks public assistance in locating missing male

Melvin Stanley Young was last seen on Nov. 13

Carol Young, an artist who fought for timely cancer treatment in Abbotsford, dies before first solo show

B.C. Haida artist’s exhibit to open Saturday at downtown Seattle gallery

Truck on fire near Prince George impacted Shaw services in Prince Rupert

The issue has now been resolved said the telecommunications company

Metlakatla “breaking the glass ceiling” with seniors’ housing

Grand opening for Cedar Village Seniors’ Housing in Prince Rupert

The Northern View reporters are raising awareness for men’s health this Movember

Prince Rupert can join our team!

‘It’s been 12 years’: Father of murdered B.C. real estate agent pleads for mayor’s help

Lindsay Buziak was stabbed to death on Feb. 2, 2008 in Saanich. Her case is unsolved.

B.C. woman sends fight to reduce preventable medical errors to Victoria

Teri McGrath and South Okanagan senior’s centre members presented 150 signature petition to local MLA

Yelling at your dog might hurt its long-term mental health: study

Researchers find dogs trained using negative reinforcement are more ‘pessimistic’

Transgender inmate in Surrey denied transfer to women’s prison

Petitioner argued denial of transfer to women’s prison was unreasonable and unfair

‘Cute little nugget’: BC SPCA asks for help with care for kitten with badly injured leg

Valerio may need his front left leg amputated

Community uses loophole to paint 16 rainbow crosswalks after B.C. council says no

So far 11 rainbows are painted and five planned, all since council denied the first proposal in September

Adoption centre closes despite effort to save it; B.C. left with two agencies

Choices Adoption and Pregnancy Counselling in Victoria was set to close in April

Most Read