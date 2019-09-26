Prince Rupert students are baking a difference

Students at Annunciation are doing their part in Hurricane Dorian relief in the Bahamas

The Grade 3 and 7 students at Annunciation School are trying to bake a difference for those affected by Hurricane Dorian. (photo courtesy of Rose Ciotoli)

The Grade 3 and 7 classes at Annunciation School rose to the occasion last Thursday with a bake sale to raise funds for hurricane relief in the Bahamas.

On Sept. 1, Category 5 Hurricane Dorian hit the country and was the most powerful tropical cyclone the Bahamas has seen in modern history.

The students at Annunciation decided to raise funds for all those who have been affected. The Grade 3 and 7 students were asked to bring in a dozen baked goods from home and their fellow peers came to the sale throughout the day to buy some treats by donation.

The students managed to raise $620 with all of the proceeds being donated to the Bahamas Red Cross.

READ MORE AND PHOTOS: B.C. firefighters scour Hurricane Dorian wreckage in Bahamas

READ MORE: Canadian couples trapped in Bahamas during Hurricane Dorian are safe: daughter

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist