Santa Shops Here! Brought to you by The Northern View and participating businesses.

The Northern View presents Santa Shops Here in Prince Rupert

More reasons to spend your shopping dollars locally

It’s that time of year again!

Santa Shops Here in Prince Rupert because he knows how important it is to keep money in our community.

The Northern View and participating merchants are teaming up to bring you some great prizes just for shopping with them.

Entering the contest:

  1. Shop at any of the participating merchants.
  2. Bring down your receipts from the participating merchants to The Northern View, located at 737 Fraser St., Monday to Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (Closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday to Friday noon to 1 p.m.)

For every receipts of $50 brought in from the participating merchants, you will receive an entry form.

Receipts can be combined from participating merchants to equal $50. If for example, you have one receipt of $150 you will receive three entry forms from that one receipt.

The final prize draws take place on December 18, 2019 at 2 p.m.

Contest rules:

  • Receipts must be from a participating merchant and dated between Nov. 21, 2019 to Dec. 18, 2019 before noon to qualify.
  • No purchase necessary.
  • Pick up an entry form at The Northern View, maximum one “no purchase necessary”entry form per person, per day. Employees of the participating merchants are eligible to win, but are unable to submit receipts for entry forms from their place of employment.
  • Employees of The Northern View are not eligible to win.
  • Contest runs from November 21, 2019 to noon on December 18, 2019. All prizes will be drawn by 2 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2019 at The Northern View. Entrants can only win one prize. If a name is chosen twice, a redraw will occur immediately.
  • Prizes must be accepted as awarded.
  • The Northern View reserves the right to make changes if deemed necessary and will make all final judgments in any discrepancy or dispute.

Participating merchants./td>

