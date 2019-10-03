Thank you to everyone who voted in The Northern View’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2019. (The Northern View)

And the winners of The Northern View’s 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards are…

Find out who Prince Rupert voted as this year’s best of the best

Thank you to all The Northern View readers who took the time to cast their ballot in the 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards.

Here are your winners:

 

Previous story
LETTER: A response to Prince Rupert’s climate demands. Capitalism now a solution
Next story
LETTER: Cocullo’s “let the girls play” column based on absurd notion

Just Posted

LETTER: A response to Prince Rupert’s climate demands. Capitalism now a solution

Eshom trusts Elon Musk and start-up companies to solve climate change

Molly Wickham endorses Skeena-Bulkley Valley Green candidate Mike Sawyer

In July, Wickham filed a lawsuit against CGL over the destruction of the Gidimt’en checkpoint camp

In their own words: What issues would you address in Prince Rupert specifically to tackle climate change?

The Skeena-Bulkley Valley federal candidates talk about climate change in Prince Rupert

NDP candidate Taylor Bachrach calls on opponents to sign petition against open-net fish farming

Conservative candidate Claire Rattée declined to sign

Independent Merv Ritchie wants to give Skeena-Bulkley Valley residents their voice back

Traditional party politics ruining democratic system, Ritchie says

WATCH: Wolf spotted roaming on residential street in Prince Rupert twice in two days

Resident warns neighbours of wolf sighted on 800-block of Eleventh Ave. East.

NDP calls out Okanagan Green candidates for views on abortion

“The bad old days of women dying in back-alley abortions must never return,” said Green Party Leader

Forestry, pipelines top the agenda at Burns Lake forum

Six of eight candidates participated in the Sept. 26 Chamber of Commerce event

Scheer and Trudeau accuse each other of distracting from their records

Next week the leaders have two more debates, these organized by the new federal debates commission

B.C. mom struck by car while walking with 2 kids is awarded $574,000

Judge rules driver 75 per cent at fault; says he should have been more cautious

Seth Meyers makes light of B.C. woman who scared cougar by blasting Metallica

Comedian highlights Gallant’s actions as ‘the kind of story we need right now’

Building up joint electric grid next, John Horgan and Jay Inslee say

Cascadia conference moves beyond high-speed rail

Victoria woman wins court battle to keep job title of ‘death midwife’

Pashta MaryMoon has been in the business of death midwivery for 40 years

Appeal denied in ‘vicious’ attack on 86-year-old B.C. mom with dementia

Monique Van Donselaar sentenced to 15 months after pushing her mother during a heated argument

Most Read