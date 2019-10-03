And the winners of The Northern View’s 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards are…

Thank you to all The Northern View readers who took the time to cast their ballot in the 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards.
Here are your winners:
Find out who Prince Rupert voted as this year’s best of the best
Eshom trusts Elon Musk and start-up companies to solve climate change
In July, Wickham filed a lawsuit against CGL over the destruction of the Gidimt’en checkpoint camp
The Skeena-Bulkley Valley federal candidates talk about climate change in Prince Rupert
Conservative candidate Claire Rattée declined to sign
Traditional party politics ruining democratic system, Ritchie says
Resident warns neighbours of wolf sighted on 800-block of Eleventh Ave. East.
“The bad old days of women dying in back-alley abortions must never return,” said Green Party Leader
Six of eight candidates participated in the Sept. 26 Chamber of Commerce event
Next week the leaders have two more debates, these organized by the new federal debates commission
Judge rules driver 75 per cent at fault; says he should have been more cautious
Comedian highlights Gallant’s actions as ‘the kind of story we need right now’
Cascadia conference moves beyond high-speed rail
Pashta MaryMoon has been in the business of death midwivery for 40 years
Monique Van Donselaar sentenced to 15 months after pushing her mother during a heated argument
Conservative, NDP, Bloc Quebecois and Liberal leaders took part
One said she’d given an $800 deposit to someone she met in a coffee shop
Bianca Andreescu said she has to focus on stressing the positives
Saanich resident completed 36 successful missions to help liberate France in Second World War