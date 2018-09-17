BC Thanksgiving Food Drive volunteers sort through donated food items Saturday, Sept. 15. (Aisa Smithanik photo)

Record breaking 6,700 lbs food collected at Thanksgiving drive

Prince Rupert residents donate the equivalent weight of 445 turkeys to food bank

BC Thanksgiving Food Drive volunteers collected a record weight of food in Prince Rupert this year.

“We collected about 6,700 lbs of food (3,039 kg) — a record year beating our record in 2015 when we collected 5,200 lbs,” said food drive organizer Aisa Smithanik.

Basically, Prince Rupert donated the equivalent weight of 445 turkeys.

This was a huge leap in donations compared to last year’s 4,800 lbs collected.

Brown paper bags were delivered to homes across the city last week, and on Saturday morning, Sept. 15, volunteers picked them up full of donated food items.

Province wide, the food drive collected 526,126 lbs (238,646 kg) of food, which the organizers stated is approximately equivalent to $1,325,837.52 value. Last year’s provincial total was 429,000 lbs (194,591 kg).

BC Thanksgiving Food Drive volunteers drop food off at the food bank on Saturday, Sept. 15. (Aisa Smithanik photo)

Two young BC Thanksgiving Food Drive volunteers collect food donations Saturday, Sept. 15. (Aisa Smithanik photo)

2018 Terry Fox Run raises $27,388

